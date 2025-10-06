Share
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference to address President Donald Trump's plan to send National Guard troops into the city on Aug. 25, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference to address President Donald Trump's plan to send National Guard troops into the city on Aug. 25, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Dem Chicago Mayor Declares His City Has 'ICE Free Zones' in Executive Order Barring DHS from Using City Property

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2025 at 3:42pm
Claiming that a “rematch of the Civil War” was under way, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has issued an “ICE Free Zone” executive order.

The order bans federal immigration agents from using any city-owned property, according to a news release posted on the city’s website.

“We will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority. ICE agents are detaining elected officials, tear-gassing protestors, children, and Chicago police officers, and abusing Chicago residents. We will not stand for that in our city,” Johnson said.

“With this Executive Order, Chicago stands firm in protecting the Constitutional rights of our residents and immigrant communities and upholding our democracy,” he continued.

The order said the “use of City resources” for immigration enforcement “erodes trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement, weakening the relationships that are essential to ensuring public safety and effective community policing.”

During a news conference, Johnson said, “The right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War,” according to Fox News.

“The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago,” Johnson said. “The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy.”

Johnson said the “extreme right” does not accept the results of the Civil War when slavery was abolished.

“They have repeatedly called for a rematch, but in the coming weeks, we will use this opportunity to build greater resistance. Chicagoans are clear that militarizing our troops in our city as justification to further escalate a war in Chicago will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

President Donald Trump has ordered National Guard troops to Chicago, where on Saturday residents sought to blockade a Border Patrol vehicle.

Related:
Chicago Police Officers Ordered Not to Help ICE Agents in Distress: 'NO UNITS WILL RESPOND'

“It’s like a war zone,” he said. “You can go to Afghanistan, you can go to a lot of different places, and they probably marvel at how much crime we have,” according to The New York Times.

Trump noted that there is a law on the books he could use if courts refuse to allow him to deploy National Guard members.

“We have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” he said.

“If I had to enact it, I’d do that if people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up,” he said.

