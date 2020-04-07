Dem. Chicago Mayor Violates Social Distancing for Utterly Disgraceful Reason - She Needed Her Hair Done

“Do as I say, not as I do” should be the Democratic Party’s national motto.

And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot could be the poster child for the campaign after her decision to violate social-distancing guidelines for a ridiculous reason.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order last month that closed businesses deemed nonessential.

But apparently, Lightfoot simply had to get a haircut.

And she couldn’t be bothered to wait until the coronavirus pandemic has passed, like Chicago’s other citizens.

The most ridiculous part of it all is that the mayor got a haircut days after shooting a series of public service announcements in which she told people what is and is not essential.

“Getting your roots done is not essential! Your dog doesn’t need to see its friends. You can work on your jump shot inside,” she said in one of the PSAs:

Those guidelines apparently don’t apply to her because, get this, she is the “face” of the city.

After photos of Lightfoot getting her hair done emerged this weekend, the mayor was confronted by reporters and, rather than apologize, she got testy.

“I’m the public face of this city,” she said, according to the Washington Free Beacon. “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I take my personal hygiene very seriously.

“I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, and so, I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”

Lightfoot seems to believe that the rules do not apply to her.

This is a common theme among liberals, be it environmentalist celebrities using private jets or liberal mayors getting haircuts while their constituents are supposed to be self-isolating.

They believe that you should do what they tell you to do, but that they don’t have to follow their own advice.

“Mayor Lightfoot decided it was essential for her to get a haircut, but no one else can go out and get one. This doesn’t look like social distancing to us, why the hypocrisy @chicagosmayor?” the Chicago GOP said in a tweet.

Mayor Lightfoot decided it was essential for her to get a haircut, but no one else can go out and get one. This doesn’t look like social distancing to us, why the hypocrisy @chicagosmayor? pic.twitter.com/iEi7zIqnwO — Chicago GOP (@ChicagoGOP) April 6, 2020

The defiant mayor, meanwhile, insisted that “I’m practicing what I’m preaching,” because her hairdresser wore a mask and gloves.

On Tuesday, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he expects the death toll from coronavirus to be “much lower” then the models have predicted, ABC News reported. That is based largely on the effectiveness of social-distancing measures that Americans are taking.

Now, no one is saying the mayor is single-handedly putting people in danger by getting a haircut.

But, as the media keeps saying about President Donald Trump, you lead by example. And her decision to get her a haircut simply did not set a good example.

