Dem City Gave Muslim Group $35k and Didn't Track How It Was Spent

The city government of Atlanta, Georgia, reportedly gave a $35,000 donation to the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, which it then failed to track.

This was in addition to $250,000 in federal grants, according to The Center Square.

The outlet released a report on Monday detailing its continuing investigation into the issue.

“The donation came from taxpayer funds and was among four payments made to the Chicago-based Inner-City Muslim Action Network and three other nonprofits in 2023,” the article read.

“The City Council voted to approve its resolution saying the money was to ‘support public safety patrols and other public safety initiatives’ by aiding community organizations that hire off-duty police officers, organize neighborhood watches, and take other steps to protect residents and businesses.”

The $250,000 given to the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, also known as IMAN, from Atlanta was in the form of FEMA grants meant to help “unhoused immigrants.”

The payments were questioned by The Center Square, given accusations that the IMAN was aiding Hamas.

The investigation also discovered that the various nonprofit groups signed contracts to produce detailed annual reports explaining their spending.

“Each nonprofit signed a contract requiring them to submit detailed annual reports on how they spent the money, a combined $205,000,” the story explained.

“The Buckhead Public Safety Foundation ($100,000), the MLK-Ashby Merchants Association ($35,000), and the Cascade Business Association ($35,000) received the remainder.”

The report went on to state that the Georgia Constitution prohibits local governments from giving away assets without receiving something of value.

“The job of enforcing the contract should be the city executives’ who entered into the contract,” attorney Lester Tate told The Center Square. “But it appears that they’re just not doing their job.”

Tate is also a former president of the State Bar of Georgia and has litigated cases involving the Gratuities Clause.

The news comes as Vice President J.D. Vance continues to expand the scope of his nationwide investigation into fraudulent activities.

What began in Minnesota with fraudulent day care centers has spread to multiple states, including California.

“The federal government is deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements from the state of California. And the simple reason is because the state of California has not taken fraud very seriously,” Vance said earlier this month.

He added, “There are California taxpayers and American taxpayers who are being defrauded because California isn’t taking its program seriously.”

Vance also announced earlier this month that the Department of Justice is looking into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over potentially fraudulent behavior.

“I don’t want to prejudge an investigation,” he began. “I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar, about who she married, and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person… it certainly seems like something fishy is there.”

Vance was referring to accusations that Omar may have committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother. Omar has also been married three times.

He did, however, say that “everybody is entitled to equal justice under law.”

“So, we’re gonna investigate it,” the vice president declared. “We’re going to take a look at it. If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime.”

“And that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now,” he concluded.

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