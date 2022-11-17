Dem City Giving $1,200 a Month to Citizens - But Only if They're Trans, Illegal or Prostitutes

San Francisco launched its Guaranteed Income For Transgender People program Tuesday, which will give $1,200 per month to 55 San Francisco residents who earn less than $600 monthly and identify as transgender, nonbinary, gender non-conforming or intersex, according to the program’s website.

The program will prioritize illegal immigrants, people involved in prostitution, non-English speakers, disabled people and the homeless, according to the program website.

Those selected through the current application process will be part of a pilot program lasting 18 months, though the program will be extended depending on city funding.

Recipients will be required to stay in the San Francisco area to continue receiving funding, though they’re allowed to independently earn up to $4,000 monthly, according to the site.

The money will be disbursed through Visa gift cards that are automatically reloaded each month.

Today we raised the Trans Flag over City Hall in honor of Transgender History Month in San Francisco. Our Transgender community has been a beacon of resilience and strength – today and all of August we will celebrate the trans activism and culture that has shaped our city. pic.twitter.com/aeUFMSQ1jG — London Breed (@LondonBreed) August 1, 2022

Recipients will not have to report their spending, but will be required to fill out a survey on the program’s impact every three months.

Funding will come from various city government entities including the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, Lyon Martin Community Health, the city’s Transgender District and the Office of Transgender Initiatives.

Palm Springs, California, planned a similar program in April which will offer transgender residents $900 per month.

GIFT organizers did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.