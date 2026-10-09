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Voting center signage is seen outside Indian Bend Visitor Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026.
Voting center signage is seen outside Indian Bend Visitor Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Dem Congressional Candidate Claims She Was Raped While Repairing Campaign Signs and Hid from Her Husband for Days

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 9, 2026 at 3:30am
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Bernadette Greene-Placentia, the Democratic nominee running against Rep. Abe Hamadeh, a Republican who represents Arizona’s 8th District, says she was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 14 while she was repairing campaign signs.

She gave the account to Phoenix New Times, which published it on Oct. 7.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that she filed a report on Aug. 31 and that the case remains open. No suspect has been identified, and the allegation has not been tested in court.

According to her account and the incident report, Greene-Placentia was in a parking lot after 2 a.m. when she was struck in the head and lost consciousness. She said she regained awareness during the assault, that a second man was present, and that she kicked at him before the two left.

Greene-Placentia told investigators she thought one of them used a slur she later linked to “Democratic b****,” but she has also said she is not sure of the words.

She has not been able to give a firm location, pointing only to the area of 99th Avenue and Bell Road, and has said the number of signs she maintains makes the stop hard to isolate.

Greene-Placentia did not call police right away. She said that she was embarrassed and wanted to put the incident behind her, and that she did not get a medical or forensic exam.

Coverage of the sheriff’s report says she described a head injury, bruising, and bleeding, and that she washed the clothes she had been wearing.

Do you believe the delay in reporting the assault impacts its credibility?

Greene-Placentia told campaign staff that Sunday and her husband, Alex Placentia, the next day, then contacted the sheriff’s office more than two weeks later.

Deputies interviewed her at her Sun City apartment. Her campaign manager, Isaiah Lopez, and communications director, Craig Beckman, have said she was visibly distressed when she described the attack to them at a weekend canvass. A landlord was among the few people who saw her in the two days afterward.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote that he was heartbroken for her and that political and sexual violence should not be tolerated. Hamadeh’s campaign has asked authorities to investigate fully, including by looking for camera footage.

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The delay, the lack of an exam, the washed clothing, and the missing location have also provoked public doubt.


Blake Neff, a producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, listed those same gaps and the timing of the public disclosure, which was near the start of early voting, and wrote that the account sounded like a hoax to him in many ways.

Neff also said the case should be investigated and that anyone responsible should be imprisoned if the attack is substantiated.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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