Dem Congressional Candidate Claims She Was Raped While Repairing Campaign Signs and Hid from Her Husband for Days

Bernadette Greene-Placentia, the Democratic nominee running against Rep. Abe Hamadeh, a Republican who represents Arizona’s 8th District, says she was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 14 while she was repairing campaign signs.

She gave the account to Phoenix New Times, which published it on Oct. 7.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that she filed a report on Aug. 31 and that the case remains open. No suspect has been identified, and the allegation has not been tested in court.

According to her account and the incident report, Greene-Placentia was in a parking lot after 2 a.m. when she was struck in the head and lost consciousness. She said she regained awareness during the assault, that a second man was present, and that she kicked at him before the two left.

Greene-Placentia told investigators she thought one of them used a slur she later linked to “Democratic b****,” but she has also said she is not sure of the words.

She has not been able to give a firm location, pointing only to the area of 99th Avenue and Bell Road, and has said the number of signs she maintains makes the stop hard to isolate.

Greene-Placentia did not call police right away. She said that she was embarrassed and wanted to put the incident behind her, and that she did not get a medical or forensic exam.

Coverage of the sheriff’s report says she described a head injury, bruising, and bleeding, and that she washed the clothes she had been wearing.

Do you believe the delay in reporting the assault impacts its credibility? Yes, it raises doubts No, trauma can cause delays It depends on the circumstances I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it raises doubts 91% (20 votes) No, trauma can cause delays 5% (1 vote) It depends on the circumstances 5% (1 vote) I'm not sure 0% (0 votes)

Greene-Placentia told campaign staff that Sunday and her husband, Alex Placentia, the next day, then contacted the sheriff’s office more than two weeks later.

Deputies interviewed her at her Sun City apartment. Her campaign manager, Isaiah Lopez, and communications director, Craig Beckman, have said she was visibly distressed when she described the attack to them at a weekend canvass. A landlord was among the few people who saw her in the two days afterward.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote that he was heartbroken for her and that political and sexual violence should not be tolerated. Hamadeh’s campaign has asked authorities to investigate fully, including by looking for camera footage.

I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear this news, and I’m thinking of Bernadette and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We cannot tolerate political or sexual violence in any form. Those responsible must be held accountable. Thank you for speaking out, Bernadette. We’re with you. https://t.co/BjXCEjq23s — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 7, 2026

The delay, the lack of an exam, the washed clothing, and the missing location have also provoked public doubt.

Bernadette Greene-Placentia alleges to have been raped while out at 2am repairing a damaged campaign sign but there’s no evidence, no identification or arrests. Rape is a horrible thing but this doesn’t add up. Out at 2am clarifies that there will be no witnesses and why be out at 2am doing this? Sounds like a campaign strategy for votes. The left is using this to claim that now is the time to vote Blue when they ignore the fact that their policies enable this type of alleged sexual violence. Seems suspect to me. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Madison (@Maddytx76) October 8, 2026



Blake Neff, a producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, listed those same gaps and the timing of the public disclosure, which was near the start of early voting, and wrote that the account sounded like a hoax to him in many ways.

So many details in the Greene-Placentia story seem extremely suspect to me. -She supposedly told her campaign staff after two days, but then waited two weeks before going to police? Did nobody explode in protest over letting two violent rapists roam free for no reason? -She received no medical care or sexual assault examination, when that could have helped to identify her supposed attackers. She also washed the clothes she was wearing. Again, nobody on her team is described as pushing back against this. -She doesn’t remember the location or basically any details, which conveniently makes it almost impossible to investigate (and, potentially, disprove her story). -In fact, just about the only detail she remembers is that maaaaaaaaaaybe one attacker called her a “Democratic bitch.” -After waiting two weeks to tell police, she waited another month+ until the day early voting ballots went out in Arizona to go public? -The New Times article is strangely vague about her behavior in the two-day window after the attack. She is “missing in action” and there’s a “two-day blackout,” but she does talk to her husband “a couple of times.” She also goes outside at least once, because her landlord sees her and approaches because “she looked like she was gonna fall over.” Maricopa police should investigate this thoroughly. If this attack really happened and the perpetrators are caught, they should be imprisoned for life (and also gelded). But truthfully, this sounds more like a hoax to me than several confirmed hoaxes. — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) October 8, 2026

Neff also said the case should be investigated and that anyone responsible should be imprisoned if the attack is substantiated.

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