Dem Congressman Turns on Biden Family, Says It 'Clear' Hunter Broke the Law and Must Be Held Accountable

In a sign that some Democrats are starting to see Hunter Biden as a liability for the party, a Connecticut Democrat is now saying that if Hunter has perpetrated crimes, then he should be held accountable.

Rep. Jim Himes used Hunter Biden to take a swipe at Republicans, but in doing so also revealed that he is not one whose knee-jerk reaction is to proclaim Hunter’s innocence.

“Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration, which is that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted,” Himes said on MSNBC, according to Fox News. “And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that.”

Even as Himes was trying to turn the tables on Republicans for not criticizing former President Donald Trump loudly enough, he also acknowledged that Hunter is not above the law.

“If he traded on his father’s influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I’m emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family,” Himes continued.

Himes did insist that there is “no evidence” that the president colluded with Hunter, but added that all evidence should be taken seriously.

“Now, to the question about impeachment, there is today zero evidence, zero evidence that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing. If, if he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that is a very different conversation,” he exclaimed.

Himes is clearly mistaken — or purposefully blind — to the growing amount of evidence showing that Joe Biden has misled Americans about his part in Hunter’s shady business deals, though.

For instance, Joe has said he never knew anything about Hunter’s business deals, but whistleblower evidence presented last month in Congress shows that Hunter told his associates that his dad was right in the room with him as he asked for money from a Chinese business associate.

Then there is the photographic evidence showing that Hunter had access to his dad’s garage where classified documents were illegally stored, despite the president claiming Hunter was never there when the documents were stored at his Connecticut home.

But that is nothing compared to the extensive banking records that show a large number of suspicious activities connected to the Bidens, records that show money that doesn’t seem to have ended up being declared as income.

Then there is the mysterious $10 million in income that showed up on Joe and Jill Bidens’ income taxes from 2017 that doesn’t seem to have a clear source. The disclosure statements claim that the money is from “book sales,” but the tracing does not seem to prove that the money came from such a source.

Kentucky Republican and chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee James Comer is also asking why the Bidens have dozens of shell corporations in their name passing money to them.

“The Bidens created over 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President,” Comer said in a July 10 press release. “Bank records so far show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ and their related companies.”

“These complicated financial transactions were used deliberately to conceal the source of the funds and total amounts,” Comer wrote, adding, “No normal business operates like this.”

Meanwhile, as the heat has been turned up on Hunter and his shady dealings, his sweetheart plea deal blew up in his face and was rejected in a Delaware court.

Judge Maryellen Noreika of Federal District Court in Wilmington rejected the outrageous deal that the Biden Dept. of Justice was hoping to slip by the courts in which Hunter was given the lightest sentence suggestions possible for tax evasion and gun crimes as well as being handed blanket immunity for all future prosecution “in perpetuity.”

With all this piling up on Hunter and Joe Biden, it seems that Democrats are finally starting to get a bit uneasy about where this could all end up and how it will redound on the Democratic Party just as we are headed into the 2024 campaign season.

If even Democrats are now starting to show cracks in their former wall of silence on accusations of Biden family crimes, this can’t be what the Biden administration is hoping to see as the walls really do seem to be closing in on them.

