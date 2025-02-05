Dem Congresswoman Accused of Violating Federal Law with Unhinged 'We Are at War' Rant

For too long, elected Democrats and their deep-state allies have fleeced, threatened, and persecuted ordinary Americans without consequences.

Now, however, consequences have arrived in the form of President Donald Trump and his closest surrogates, a group that includes, most notably, Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X.

In a clip posted to X Tuesday evening, Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey told a group of rabid, Musk-hating, elected Democrats and protesters that they should “shut down” Washington, D.C., and consider themselves “at war” with the Trump administration, an outburst that prompted X users to suggest that McIver had broken federal law.

“We will not take this! We will fight back!” McIver yelled into the microphone.

By “this,” the congresswoman meant Musk’s ongoing efforts to identify and eliminate wasteful federal spending.

Specifically, over the weekend Musk and his small group of talented employees at the Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the U.S. Treasury payments system, which led to a series of remarkable social media posts in which Musk exposed the sinister activities of United States Agency for International Development, a CIA-adjacent entity that masquerades as a foreign-aid organization while actually doing the intelligence community’s dirty work overseas.

The Trump administration’s subsequent assault on USAID has driven Democrats to nuclear levels of apoplexy. They know, in other words, that USAID’s exposure threatens the establishment’s grift.

“And as I close out [be]cause I know we’ve been out here for a long time,” McIver added, “and g** d*** it, shut down the city! We are at war! Anytime — anytime a person can pay $250 million into a campaign and then be given access — full access — to the Department of Treasury of the United States of America, we are at war!”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

“Shut down the city! We are at war!” says Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) — days after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries instructed his members to “fight” against President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/1hpa1joDT8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 4, 2025

Needless to say, McIver’s rhetoric qualified as irresponsible — or worse. One of her colleagues certainly thought so.

“This sounds like a call for insurrection to me,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote.

This sounds like a call for insurrection to me. CC: @TheJusticeDept @FBI NJ Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver: “G**D***** shut down the Senate! WE ARE AT WAR!”pic.twitter.com/zfcWnMiqh5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 4, 2025

Meanwhile, others suggested that McIver had committed a felony.

It is against the law to incite violence: Federal laws 18 U.S.C. § 875(c) It’s a felony to threaten to injure or kidnap someone through the mail, phone, or online. 18 U.S.C. § 373 It’s a crime to solicit, command, or persuade someone to commit a violent felony. 18 U.S.… — John Hauser (@JOliverhauser) February 4, 2025

Incitement can be a federal crime. Incitement is the act of urging or encouraging others to commit a crime, such as a riot, insurrection, or violence. 18 U.S. Code § 2101 — The Thrill 🇺🇲 (@PhinPhil) February 4, 2025

Did McIver commit a federal crime? Attorney General Pam Bondi, of course, could make that initial determination.

In the meantime, we may conclude with certainty that the Democrat congresswoman personified the absolute worst in her wretched party.

For the sake of argument, let us concede that McIver’s “war” rhetoric amounted to a metaphor. That does not change the fact that Democrats have grown far too comfortable spewing hyperbolic nonsense and violent-sounding exhortations.

Nor does it change the fact that Democrats seem to enjoy gathering in the streets, making threats, and wreaking havoc.

Moreover, based on their treatment of Trump and his supporters, we know how Democrats would behave in different circumstances. They would show no mercy if the circumstances were reversed.

Thus, one hopes that Trump and Musk will keep applying pressure where it hurts the most. Show them some consequences.

After all, Democrats’ unhinged reaction to USAID’s exposure shows their desperation, but it also reveals their impotence. They have nothing but “war” rhetoric to feed their deranged supporters.

