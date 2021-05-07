Dem Congresswoman Erases Women, Testifies About 'Black Birthing People'

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on Thursday replaced the term “women” with “birthing people” in an attempt to include the transgender community while discussing child mortality during a House committee hearing.

Testifying about how her now-grown children were born prematurely, Bush, a radical feminist and a purveyor of “woke” politics, blasted the medical industry for its perceived disservice to black mothers.

“Every day, black women are subjected to harsh and racist treatment during pregnancy and childbirth. Every day, black women die because the system denies our humanity. It denies us patient care,” she told the House Oversight and Reform Committee during a hearing titled “Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis.”

“I sit before you today as a single mom as a nurse, as an activist, and as a congresswoman, and I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers to protect black babies to protect black birthing people and to save lives,” added Bush, the newest member of the “squad” of far-left congresswomen.

On Twitter, Bush shared a video of her testimony but left out any mention of the word “mother” to describe women who bear children.

“Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic,” she tweeted. “I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has.”

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

You read that statement correctly. A sitting congresswoman just referred to mothers as “birthing people.”

When many on social media questioned the term, Bush followed up with a tweet saying, “Trans people give birth. Gender non-conforming people give birth.”

Black birthing people matter. Black women matter. Black trans people matter. Black mothers matter. It’s past time for Congress to legislate like they do. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

There is of course already a word for “birthing people,” just as there is one for “cervix carriers” and “lactating people.”

That word is “women.”

Using such dated language might offend those in our society who are “non-birthing people” but who enjoy the feeling they get wearing women’s clothing and makeup or say they identify as female. Society has catered to that group, the so-called transgender community, apparently to the point where actual women are abandoning their crusade for feminism in favor of allowing men to stake a claim in the word “mother.”

Remember when feminists wanted nothing more and nothing less than true equality? Not too long ago, women who identified themselves as feminists asked for reasonable things, such as to not be sexually harassed on the job and to be recognized for their intellectual prowess.

Those things were sensible and deserved. One could make the compelling argument that the goals of early feminism were achieved, more or less. But feminism, after multiple waves, has failed women, and those who have pushed its increasingly radical dogmas have lost their way.

When feminism and “wokeness” collide, one cannot survive. “Wokeness,” as of yet, is showing no signs of dying, while feminism has grown so self-destructive that leftist women, such as Bush, are canceling themselves to cater to confused men — something that once would have been inconceivable.

Radical, fifth-wave feminism has arrived, and it must be the movement’s final stage. It demands that womanhood, in its entirety, be snuffed out. Elegant mothers, daughters, sisters and all those who grace this world with their beauty, intellect and femininity must relegate themselves to second-class citizens, according to the message Bush was sending.

Why? So that men who have convinced themselves and our sick society that they were born into the wrong bodies don’t feel left out.

Feminism, with help from the new Democratic Party, is out to erase women completely, and just days before Mother’s Day.

There is already a day in June for men who love, guide and raise children.

It’s called Father’s Day.

