Dem Congresswoman Nominates Blasey Ford for Prestigious Award

The lead accuser against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose allegations were never proven, is being nominated for the Profiles in Courage award.

“Nominating Dr. Christine Blasey Ford – a true American (s)hero who sacrificed so much to do what was right for our country and for the pursuit of truth of justice – for this year’s Profiles in Courage Award @JFKLibrary. She is an inspiration to us all,” Democratic California Congresswoman Jackie Speier tweeted.

“The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award was created in 1989 by members of President Kennedy’s family to honor President John F. Kennedy and to recognize and celebrate the quality of political courage that he admired most,” the award’s website said.

The award recognizes a public official (or officials) at the federal, state or local level whose actions demonstrate the qualities of politically courageous leadership in the spirit of “Profiles in Courage,” President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. Senators who risked their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

Former President Barack Obama received the award in 2017.

The 2018 award was given to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in honor of his work to remove the statues of former Confederate generals from New Orleans.

Ford claimed that at a party during the 1980s, when she and Kavanaugh were both still in high school, Kavanaugh acted towards her in a sexually inappropriate manner. However, when it came to details about the incident, she was unable to convince the Senate Judiciary Committee that her version was the truth.

Ford did not initially seek to go public with her accusations, but her name and story were leaked to the media.

No one corroborated her story and it included gaping holes, yet she deserves to be nominated for a Profile in Courage? https://t.co/zNTHTmaCVl — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) January 29, 2019

@RepSpeier are you nuts? Christine Blasey Ford is far from courageous. She can’t remember anything and no one corroborated her “story”. Nominate a deserving veteran. — Leanne white@leannewhite (@Leannew07010708) January 30, 2019

Excellent nomination. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford showed bravery in the face of beery, bullying, belligerent, biased Brett. He sits on the Supreme Court, which will always feel like a hard slap to all women whose mouths were covered as they were sexually assaulted. https://t.co/Odplj1rQCz — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 29, 2019

As reported by GoFundMe, more than $800,000 was donated toward accounts that were designed to help Ford. Ford said that money was used to protect her home with security, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh, sliced Ford’s testimony to ribbons in an Oct. 2 rally and blamed not only her, but Democrats using her to attack Kavanaugh, according to the Atlantic.

“Shouldn’t happen to him. What he’s going through: 36 years ago, this happened.

“‘I had one beer.’ Right? ‘I had one beer.’ ‘Well, you think it was…’ ‘Nope, it was one beer.’ ‘Oh, good. How did you get home?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘How did you get there?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘Where is the place?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘How many years ago was it?’ ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.’ … ‘Upstairs, downstairs, where was it?’ ‘I don’t know. But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember,'” Trump said.

“And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful, incredible young kids — they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” he said.

The toll of the Democrats’ tactics was laid out by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“What you (Democrats) want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that. Not me,” Graham said. “This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics and if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.”

“Boy, you (Democrats) all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham. That you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford. None,” he said.

