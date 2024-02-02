Share
News

Dem-Controlled Oregon Supreme Court Blocks 10 Pro-Life Senators from Running for Re-Election

 By Jack Davis  February 1, 2024 at 5:41pm
Share

Multiple members of the Oregon state Senate who walked out for more than 40 days last year have been banned from the 2024 ballot by an Oregon Supreme Court ruling.

In 2023, nine Republicans and one independent refused to take their seats in a 42-day protest against a bill supporting abortion and health care to support gender transitions, according to KATU.

The walkout came two years after a walkout by Democrats in the Texas legislature denied Republicans a quorum needed to conduct business and pass election legislation, as noted by CBS.

Although the Texas walkout received widespread Democratic support with no major consequences, there was a major difference in Oregon. In 2022, voters passed what’s known as Measure 113.

Measure 113 said “any state legislator who accrues 10 or more unexcused absences during a legislative session shall be disqualified from holding legislative office” immediately following the current term.

Trending:
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Steps Forward with Bombshell Lawsuit, Alleges 'FBI Operation' to Silence Her

As noted by Ballotpedia, Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade cited Measure 113 in announcing that all those who walked out could not run after their current terms expire. That led to a lawsuit.

The decision means a little less than it appears on the surface. Of the 10 legislators impacted, two are retiring after this term ends, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Four others were elected in 2022 to four-year terms, meaning they will serve through 2026. Four others who would have been on the ballot this year are covered by the ruling.

Republican state Sen. Suzanne Weber, among those who will serve through 2026, noted the partisan roots of the ruling.

All members of the Oregon Supreme Court were appointed by Democrats, with all those who ruled on the case appointed by former Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Justice Aruna Masih, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, did not join in the ruling.

Do you support these senators?

“I’m disappointed, but can’t say I’m surprised that a court of judges appointed solely by Gov. Brown and Gov. Kotek would rule in favor of political rhetoric rather than their own precedent,” Weber said. “The only winners in this case are Democrat politicians and their union backers.”

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, a Republican who can’t run this year because of  the ruling, said the ruling will color the current legislative session because Republicans have nothing to lose by refusing to attend, denying Democrats a quorum.

“If the court sides with us, it’s a clear victory,” Knopp said. “If it doesn’t, I think we still win because our members literally have no reason to show up, and so in order for them to show up, they’re going to want to see that they’re going to be able to make a difference.”

Knopp said senators disagree with the ruling, adding “But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent.”

The core of the case was whether a legislator would be punished in the next term after violating Measure 113 or the term after that. The ruling said the issue was not clear-cut.

Related:
Pierce Brosnan Pleads Not Guilty After Alleged Actions at Yellowstone

“The text of the amendment does not unambiguously support either interpretation. The text would more clearly support petitioners’ reading — and weaken the secretary’s reading — if it referred to ‘the term following the election [that occurs] after the member’s current term is completed,’’’ the ruling said.

The ruling said that the court needed to determine what voters believed Measure 113 meant, noting that on the ballot voters were told that it would be enforced in the next session after the absences.

“Because the text is capable of supporting the secretary’s interpretation, and considering the clear import of the ballot title and explanatory statement in this case, we agree with the secretary that voters would have understood the amendment to mean that a legislator with 10 or more unexcused absences during a legislative session would be disqualified from holding legislative office during the immediate next term, rather than the term after that,” the ruling said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dem-Controlled Oregon Supreme Court Blocks 10 Pro-Life Senators from Running for Re-Election
DeSantis Sends Florida National Guard to Help Secure Texas Border, Says 'States Have to Band Together'
Relative of Chiefs Fan Who Was Found Dead: 'We All Know' How They Died
An NFL Fan Buried Team Flag Underneath the Field of Super Bowl LVIII in 2017, Now That Team Will Be Playing There
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Steps Forward with Bombshell Lawsuit, Alleges 'FBI Operation' to Silence Her
See more...

Conversation