Commentary

Dem Cori Bush Confirms Issue Conservatives Have Tried to Call Attention To: 'No, I'm Not Ready'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  October 8, 2022 at 10:55am
The eternally angry Democratic congresswoman from Missouri, Rep. Cori Bush, showed her softer side in an interview with PBS’ Margaret Hoover which aired on Tuesday.

Bush described what happened when, lying on the surgical table moments before her second abortion was to begin, she changed her mind. She was 19 years old at the time.

Oddly enough, her story supports the argument pro-lifers have been trying to make all along: The abortion industry is not about health care; it is a business — and a dangerous one.

Hoover asked Bush to walk her through the experience.

“So, I was thinking back to the first abortion,” she began. “Okay, you’ve done this before. You know the rooms. You know what it looks like. … You know what to expect. You know that you may experience even some harm or some racism in this space.”

“I thought I was ready. … I went through all the steps. … It’s almost like an assembly line you know. You go from room to room.”

Bush continued, “I got into the last room. I was helped up onto the table by the nurse. And I laid there and I started to think, well, one, I didn’t tell the father. … I just felt like I needed more time. So I said no … I’m not ready.”

“The nurse just wouldn’t listen to me and I said ‘no, I’m not ready.’ And, as I’m saying no, they continued to pull the instruments and get everything ready and it was just like, ‘No, calm down. You’re going to be okay.'”

“They absolutely ignored me,” she said. “I didn’t understand at that point like where I had a voice.”

“During this time, they put the instrument inside me and started the instrument. And I’m saying ‘no.’ But it was too late.”

Hoover asked Bush why she thought they didn’t listen to her.

“The same as other times where I haven’t been listened to by a provider or medical staff. I was a young black woman,” the congresswoman lamented.

“Multiple times, I felt like it was, ‘Oh, well, we know better. You don’t know what you need. You don’t understand. We know better,” Bush said.

The full interview can be viewed below:

Bush’s experience likely has little or nothing to do with racism and more to do with the business of abortion. In 2022, industry analysis website IBISWorld.com estimates the market size of the family planning and abortion clinics sector in the U.S. to be $3.7 billion.

The market size of the abortion industry has grown faster than the rest of the economy, according to IBIS World.

The report states: “The primary negative factor affecting this industry is per capita disposable income, while the primary positive factor is low competition. … Medicaid … is the largest source of public funding for family planning services. Therefore, the level of federal funding for Medicaid programs significantly affects the number of Americans that can afford industry services. Federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid is expected to increase in 2022, representing a potential opportunity for the industry.” (Emphasis added.)

A more comprehensive analysis of this industry can be viewed here.

Rather than personal concern for the feelings of the women whose pregnancies they terminate on a daily basis, abortion providers are interested in the revenue generated by their clinics. And this is supported by viewers’ reactions to Bush’s interview.

Some readers said they’d had similar experiences in abortion clinics.

And others were simply horrified by Bush’s experience.

Bush, who immediately aligned with the far-left “Squad” upon her arrival in Washington, D.C., is rabidly pro-choice. Clearly, it was not her intention to make the case against abortion when she agreed to the PBS interview.

But her powerful testimony portrayed the abortion industry in the most callous way possible. Her comrades in the Squad have to be horrified.

