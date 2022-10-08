Dem Cori Bush Confirms Issue Conservatives Have Tried to Call Attention To: 'No, I'm Not Ready'

The eternally angry Democratic congresswoman from Missouri, Rep. Cori Bush, showed her softer side in an interview with PBS’ Margaret Hoover which aired on Tuesday.

Bush described what happened when, lying on the surgical table moments before her second abortion was to begin, she changed her mind. She was 19 years old at the time.

Oddly enough, her story supports the argument pro-lifers have been trying to make all along: The abortion industry is not about health care; it is a business — and a dangerous one.

Hoover asked Bush to walk her through the experience.

“So, I was thinking back to the first abortion,” she began. “Okay, you’ve done this before. You know the rooms. You know what it looks like. … You know what to expect. You know that you may experience even some harm or some racism in this space.”

“I thought I was ready. … I went through all the steps. … It’s almost like an assembly line you know. You go from room to room.”

Bush continued, “I got into the last room. I was helped up onto the table by the nurse. And I laid there and I started to think, well, one, I didn’t tell the father. … I just felt like I needed more time. So I said no … I’m not ready.”

“The nurse just wouldn’t listen to me and I said ‘no, I’m not ready.’ And, as I’m saying no, they continued to pull the instruments and get everything ready and it was just like, ‘No, calm down. You’re going to be okay.'”

“They absolutely ignored me,” she said. “I didn’t understand at that point like where I had a voice.”

Do you think the abortion industry takes advantage of women? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (66 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“During this time, they put the instrument inside me and started the instrument. And I’m saying ‘no.’ But it was too late.”

Hoover asked Bush why she thought they didn’t listen to her.

“The same as other times where I haven’t been listened to by a provider or medical staff. I was a young black woman,” the congresswoman lamented.

“Multiple times, I felt like it was, ‘Oh, well, we know better. You don’t know what you need. You don’t understand. We know better,” Bush said.

“I said, no, you know what, I’m not ready. And the nurse just wouldn’t listen to me.”@RepCori tells the “complicated” story of her second abortion, when her pleas to halt the procedure were ignored. “I felt like it was, ‘Oh well, we know better. You don’t know what you need.'” pic.twitter.com/sdJaQRxVWb — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) October 7, 2022

The full interview can be viewed below:

Bush’s experience likely has little or nothing to do with racism and more to do with the business of abortion. In 2022, industry analysis website IBISWorld.com estimates the market size of the family planning and abortion clinics sector in the U.S. to be $3.7 billion.

The market size of the abortion industry has grown faster than the rest of the economy, according to IBIS World.

The report states: “The primary negative factor affecting this industry is per capita disposable income, while the primary positive factor is low competition. … Medicaid … is the largest source of public funding for family planning services. Therefore, the level of federal funding for Medicaid programs significantly affects the number of Americans that can afford industry services. Federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid is expected to increase in 2022, representing a potential opportunity for the industry.” (Emphasis added.)

A more comprehensive analysis of this industry can be viewed here.

Rather than personal concern for the feelings of the women whose pregnancies they terminate on a daily basis, abortion providers are interested in the revenue generated by their clinics. And this is supported by viewers’ reactions to Bush’s interview.

They didn’t refuse to stop because of racism. They refused to stop because those abortion clinics are about making money, and they wouldn’t get the money if they stopped. It’s why pro-lifers talk about the “abortion industry,” because that’s what it’s about — making money. — Ryan Booth (@brteacher) October 7, 2022

Some readers said they’d had similar experiences in abortion clinics.

This literally has nothing to do with racism: @cateici has described this, and it also happened to me. It happens to many women. Once you walk through those doors you are entirely at their mercy, and they are exceptionally merciless. — Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 you probably won’t agree w/me (@She_Brings_Joy) October 7, 2022

Not a fan of Cori Bush, but this is horrifying and heartbreaking. How many others have had similar experiences? This is evil… — Enlightening Matters (@EnlightenMatter) October 7, 2022

And others were simply horrified by Bush’s experience.

Ghoulish. There are satanic forces behind the abortion industry. It’s a spiritual battle. https://t.co/ixlVXkDfRo — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸 (@CryptidPolitics) October 7, 2022

Not uncommon – this is why some abortion businesses won’t allow women to bring anyone with them to the “procedure room” or bring their cell phones… very sad. — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) October 7, 2022

Bush, who immediately aligned with the far-left “Squad” upon her arrival in Washington, D.C., is rabidly pro-choice. Clearly, it was not her intention to make the case against abortion when she agreed to the PBS interview.

But her powerful testimony portrayed the abortion industry in the most callous way possible. Her comrades in the Squad have to be horrified.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.