Drug overdoses killed nearly 100,000 Americans from the time lockdowns were first used as a COVID mitigation tactic in March of last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted this week.

The politicized CDC reported that from March of 2020 until March of this year, more than 96,000 deaths in the U.S. were blamed on drugs. The agency found in a report that 96,779 drug overdose deaths occurred year-over-year. That was over a 37 percent increase from the preceding 12 months, in which approximately 70,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The CDC reported that only three U.S. states saw fewer drug overdose deaths than they did the year before. The agency also surrendered that there might have been some deaths from drugs which were not counted.

“Drug overdose deaths often require lengthy investigations, and death certificates may be initially filed with a manner of death ‘pending investigation’ and/or with a preliminary or unknown cause of death,” the CDC said. “When the percentage of records reported as ‘pending investigation’ is high for a given jurisdiction, the number of drug overdose deaths is likely to be underestimated.”

The CDC stated that in jurisdictions where deaths are listed as “pending investigation,” the provisional number of drug overdose deaths counted in 2015 was lower than what was initially reported.

But the agency surrendered, “For jurisdictions reporting greater than 1% of records as ‘pending investigation’ the provisional counts of drug overdose deaths may underestimate the final count of drug overdose deaths by as much as 30%.”

In any event, a record amount of families were left forever scarred last year and this spring by drugs during a time in which seemingly every one of the country’s institutions stole the hope for people who they loved, but who were troubled.

Someone did warn of the potential for such a phenomenon back before health authorities and government officials in mostly Democrat-run areas of the country decided that depriving people of income, human contact and vitamin D was a good idea.

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” former President Donald Trump first said in March of last year during a COVID briefing at the White House. It was a line he would repeat until last fall.

The Associated Press actually “fact-checked” Trump about his statements on the potential unintended consequences of lockdowns relating to mental health all the way back in March of 2020 — during the initial 15-day period to flatten the curve.

“President Donald Trump is making a baseless claim of surging suicides if the U.S. economy remains mostly shut due to the spread of the coronavirus. There’s no evidence that suicides will rise dramatically, let alone surpass potential coronavirus deaths,” the AP noted. “Historically in a crisis, suicides tend to diminish as society pulls together in a common purpose.”

We sure came together, didn’t we?

The AP noted Trump said at the time, “You’re going to have suicides by the thousands… People get tremendous anxiety and depression, and you have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies.”

“You have death. Probably and — I mean, definitely — would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”

Trump also stated, “Life is fragile, and economies are fragile.”

The AP ruled, “There’s no evidence that suicides will rise dramatically if nationwide social-distancing guidelines that have closed many businesses and are expected to trigger a spike in unemployment stay in place.”

The bias is stunning. How could no one at the wire service have seen past their hatred for Trump enough to admit that assigning a bleak worldview for struggling people might lead some of them to make impulsive decisions, or to self-medicate with dangerous drugs?

The corporate media is so insufferable. Suicides did increase, and so did drug overdoses, according to the CDC.

People for the majority of the year in 2020 were told that their world was forever changed and that there was no hope by a correlate media that peddled in fear — not facts. President Joe Biden’s opened border no doubt contributed to some of these drug overdoses, as it’s probably not hard to get poisons like fentanyl into the country.

Trump might have been off about non-COVID deaths outweighing deaths for those infected, but that’s a toss-up. We can’t trust our government’s health agencies, or even hospitals, to give an honest accounting of true COVID deaths. Plus, lockdowns never worked, so all that Democrats presumably accomplished was killing jobs and causing deaths which, in some cases, might have been avoided.

We’ll never know exactly how many Americans died of COVID, and how many died with COVID. We do know that drug overdoses skyrocketed, and nobody in public health really seemed to care about it until it was time to count the death certificates.

