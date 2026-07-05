Dem Equality: After Telling New Yorkers to Keep Temps at 78, Mamdani's City Hall Enjoys 54 Degrees in Places

If you’re sweating like a pig and in New York City, take comfort: The figurative pigs in the first U.S. city to go full “Animal Farm” aren’t sweating one bit.

All animals are equal in the socialist allegory, you see, but some animals are still more equal than others — and in a city where socialist Mayor Zohran “Warmth of Collectivism” Mamdani wants you to set your thermostats at 78 Fahrenheit, some parts of City Hall plunged to 54 degrees Thursday, according to a report from the New York Post — and out of 20 locations tested in City Hall and other municipal buildings, all but five were below the 78 degree mark.

Which, as you all know, is where Mayor Mamdani told New Yorkers to keep the thermostat on their air conditioners as the area was under an extreme heat warning, which has been extended to Saturday night.

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