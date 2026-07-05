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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary night watch party for congressional candidate Claire Valdez at 99 Scott Studio on June 23, 2026, in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary night watch party for congressional candidate Claire Valdez at 99 Scott Studio on June 23, 2026, in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Dem Equality: After Telling New Yorkers to Keep Temps at 78, Mamdani's City Hall Enjoys 54 Degrees in Places

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 5, 2026 at 7:30am
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If you’re sweating like a pig and in New York City, take comfort: The figurative pigs in the first U.S. city to go full “Animal Farm” aren’t sweating one bit.

All animals are equal in the socialist allegory, you see, but some animals are still more equal than others — and in a city where socialist Mayor Zohran “Warmth of Collectivism” Mamdani wants you to set your thermostats at 78 Fahrenheit, some parts of City Hall plunged to 54 degrees Thursday, according to a report from the New York Post — and out of 20 locations tested in City Hall and other municipal buildings, all but five were below the 78 degree mark.

Which, as you all know, is where Mayor Mamdani told New Yorkers to keep the thermostat on their air conditioners as the area was under an extreme heat warning, which has been extended to Saturday night.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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