Dem Family Values: Candidate, Mom of 2 Had Sex Online for Tips, Asked Her 5,000 Followers for Money

It’s like the chicken or the egg question.

Do you become a Democrat because you’re obsessed with abnormal sexual behavior, or do you become obsessed with abnormal sexual behavior because you’re a Democrat?

I’m not saying Republicans are perfect — far from it — but with Democrats, perversion almost seems like a prerequisite.

Here’s another prime example:

Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates, engaged in sexual acts with her husband on a live online platform in exchange for money.

Gibson, 40, is a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district.

More than a dozen videos of the couple were archived in September 2022, after Gibson entered the race, although it is unclear when they were recorded, The Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, Gibson had over 5,700 followers on the streaming site and took requests in exchange for tips, which are paid in “tokens” purchased on the site. The tokens can apparently be exchanged for cash.

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” she reportedly said in response to one request. “One token, no. More. Raising money for a good cause.”

The “good cause” (besides padding her own wallet) was presumably her political campaign, which, according to her website, prioritizes abortion.



Gibson is running in Virginia’s 57th District against Republican David Owen in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. The GOP currently holds a slim majority in the House of Delegates, with 50 members to Democrats’ 46.

In a statement, Gibson called the exposure of her pornographic videos “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family,” according to the Post.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

In other words, it’s not her fault for making the videos; it’s the Republicans’ fault for finding them.

Gibson’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, claimed that disseminating the videos is a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law, which makes it a misdemeanor to “maliciously” distribute nude or sexual images of another person.

I’m no lawyer, but it’s worth noting that these videos were originally distributed by Gibson herself on a site that, according to the Post, is not password-protected.

Corey D. Silverstein, a porn industry lawyer, told the Post that it is perfectly legal to stream sex acts online, even for money, as long as everyone involved is a willing adult.

“I think it’s fantastic you have someone running who has an open sex life. It’s actually very refreshing,” Silverstein said. Spoken like a card-carrying Democrat.

It may be legal to perform sexual acts online in exchange for tokens. It’s still perverse and gross.

Which brings me back to my original question: Which do you become first?

