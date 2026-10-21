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Dem Florida Mayor Arrested, Accused of Theft and 'Organized Scheme to Defraud'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 21, 2026 at 12:52pm
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Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced.

Uthmeier announced the arrest in a social media post and said a news conference would be held at 2 p.m. at the attorney general’s Orlando office with Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Keefe.

 

Osceola County Jail records showed Espinosa booked and held without bond on both charges, WESH-TV reported. The mayor’s office is nonpartisan, but Espinosa is a Democrat, according to local coverage of the District 4 commission primary.



What do you think should happen to Mayor Espinosa if the allegations are proven true?

The charges follow earlier findings that three businesses owned by Espinosa or her family collected $50,000 through the city’s Business Boost 2.0 grant program, which was funded by federal pandemic money.

WESH reported that a special prosecutor found probable cause earlier this year to initiate impeachment proceedings, alleging she withheld public funds and failed to disclose her personal interests while taking part in official actions that funded and expanded the program.

The city commission deadlocked 2-2 on advancing the impeachment, so the proceeding ended. The Florida Commission on Ethics later found probable cause on related allegations and recommended a $2,000 fine and public censure.

 

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Ingoglia said in a statement that his auditing team and Criminal Investigations Division identified the alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and that Espinosa would have to answer for taking from the taxpayers.

Espinosa’s attorney, Migdalia Perez, said the mayor maintains her innocence.

“This case involves a publicly approved grant program administered by City staff, not a secret scheme to steal taxpayer money,” the statement read. “There is a fundamental difference between an alleged ethics violation and a criminal offense.” The lawyer said the state must prove criminal intent and that the defense intends to challenge the allegations in court.

 

Espinosa was elected in 2024.

Uthmeier has said his office has multiple active public-corruption investigations.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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