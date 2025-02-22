Dem Frauds Make U-Turn on 'S***hole Country' Haiti Now That Trump's Sending Haitians Back

President Donald Trump had some jarring words to say during his first term about certain impoverished nations.

Back in 2018, the commander-in-chief reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations “s***hole countries” during a meeting with members of the Senate, according to a report from The Washington Post at the time.

Back then, the liberals were aghast, rushing to the defense of Haiti and similarly languishing nations in a breathless reaction to the politically incorrect yet somewhat legitimate commentary from their arch-nemesis.

But after the Trump administration moved on Thursday to end temporary protected status for the over half a million Haitian nationals residing in the United States, the Democrats swiftly changed their tune, tacitly admitting that Haiti just may be a “s***hole” after all.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley posted a statement on social media claiming that the “shameful decision” from Trump “could be a death sentence” for the Haitian nationals.

“We should be doing everything possible to save lives and bring stability and safety to Haiti—not throwing vulnerable people in harm’s way,” Pressley lectured.

Trump’s shameful decision to end TPS for Haiti could be a death sentence for more than 500,000 Haitian nationals living in the US. My full statement with the House Haiti Caucus. pic.twitter.com/ZQXkHO65O1 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 21, 2025



In other words, because the political situation demands it, the Democrats no longer view Haiti as a thriving utopia, but as a place that is not even safe for its own native population.

One social media user astutely observed that reality.

“Trump famously called Haiti a ‘s***hole country’ and the left lost their damn minds insisting it was paradise on Earth,” he said.

“Now, the prospect of returning people to it is a ‘death sentence.’ Democrats will always use whatever lie is most useful to them at any given moment,” he continued.



Granted, Haiti was thrown into a renewed bout of political chaos by a coup and gang war that took place in the past year or two, meaning that their situation has worsened since 2018.

But the Caribbean island nation has seen earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, landslides, and most of all a complete lack of civilization and cohesive governance that made it the poorest country in the entire Western hemisphere well before the most recent crisis.

Notice the common refrain from the left is merely taking the side of a foreign nation and people.

In 2018, they sided with Haiti by virtue signaling against the “s***hole country” claim.

In 2025, they sided with Haitians by indirectly repeating the “s***hole country” claim.

As usual, there is no particular care for truth and no particular moral reasoning behind these diametrically opposed stances.

If anything, the only unifying principle here is the subversion of the United States, especially by the mass importation of foreign peoples, ultimately in such a way that has dragged America closer to the status Trump so colorfully described during his first term.

