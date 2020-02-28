Dem Frauds Who Say Earth Is Dying Refuse To Back GOP Bill To Plant Trees

President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers are working on the Trillion Trees Act, part of a global effort to plant a trillion trees around the world by 2050.

The proposed legislation is meant to combat climate change by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. CO2 occurs naturally and is also a byproduct of burning fossil fuels.

Climate scientists say the amount of carbon in the atmosphere has an impact on worldwide temperatures, although the actual contribution from human activity is debatable.

However, the Republican-backed proposal is based on science from leading ecologist Thomas Crowther, whose research found that “it would outstrip every other method for tackling climate change — from building wind turbines to vegetarian diets,” according to a report in the Independent.

The Trillion Trees effort is backed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the World Wildlife Foundation and several other environmental groups.

The president touted the plan in his State of the Union address, calling it “an ambitious effort to bring together government and private sector to plant new trees in America and all around the world,” and Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas introduced the legislation on behalf of his Republican colleagues Feb. 12.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, co-author of the bill, said via Twitter that trees are the “lungs of the earth — they are the most efficient way on the planet to capture carbon.”

Trees are the lungs of the earth—they are the most efficient way on the planet to capture carbon. Republicans join @realdonaldtrump in this effort and are excited to get to work. pic.twitter.com/MF0PjnSrnS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020

But many on the left are speaking out against the Trillion Trees bill, saying it doesn’t go far enough since it doesn’t also reduce the use of fossil fuels. At least that’s the current excuse for opposition to something they’d readily support if it wasn’t being proposed by the Trump and the GOP.

“Hypothetically, if we had a unified world government, we could do this relatively easily,” energy and climate analyst Seaver Wang of the Breakthrough Institute said, according to the Washington Examiner. “But even if we did it, a trillion trees don’t dent emissions that much.”

Randi Spivak, public lands program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, denounced the legislation, calling it “the worst kind of greenwashing and a complete distraction from urgently needed reductions in fossil fuel pollution.”

The Examiner reported that House Democrats won’t support the Trillion Trees Act unless the GOP also agrees to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

According to the report, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, the Democratic chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said in a hearing Wednesday, “All the trees in the world won’t stand a fighting chance if we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California added, “We should not call these climate policies if we are using these policies to continue deforestation and continue burning fossil fuels at an unsustainable pace.”

It seems that climate-change alarmists are always moving the goalposts. There was a time not so long ago when activists such as Al Gore justified a huge carbon footprint by planting trees in a so-called carbon offset.

While America’s reliance on fossil fuels realistically cannot be eliminated anytime soon, hydraulic fracturing or “fracking,” a method of drilling used to extract natural gas and other resources from deep underground, has made cleaner-burning natural gas cheaper and more abundant.

Of course, even that innovation has its detractors. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and some of his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates aim to eliminate fracking despite its positive impact on the use of natural gas.

If you listen to hyperbolic caterwauling on the left, the world is only 12 years away from catastrophe. As part of her Green New Deal, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed such drastic measures as eliminating air travel.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 17-year old climate activist, chastised the United Nations on Sept. 23, 2019, for not taking radical steps to fight climate change.

“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight,” Thunberg breathlessly scolded.

If the world truly were on the precipice of ecological disaster, even measures deemed incomplete by opponents would quickly be embraced and adopted.

No, the Trillion Trees measure is not enough because the so-called climate crisis has always been about the acquisition of power and the crippling of capitalism. It’s no surprise that any solution that doesn’t completely destroy the fossil fuel industry and hurt the American economy just won’t do.

The world is a topsy-turvy place when the tree-hugging leftists won’t get behind a bill to plant a trillion trees.

