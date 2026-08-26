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A senior woman wearing casual brown clothes sitting on a sofa at home and using a mobile phone. (izusek / Getty Images)

Dem Fundraising in Shambles After Party Milked Elderly Donors Dry in 2024 Using Non-Stop Texts, Pressure Tactics, Deception

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 26, 2026 at 5:00am
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It’s one of the most obnoxious tactics in all of politics. It’s so obvious that it turns people off, with many checking out of small donations to political candidates for good.

And yet, it works. According to a political scientist, it works so well that it got his piece rejected from two major publications that had initially been eager to report on what he’d found, only to be scared off.

They were scared off, to hear him tell it, by Democratic-affiliated lawyers who didn’t want what he had found reported on.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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Dem Fundraising in Shambles After Party Milked Elderly Donors Dry in 2024 Using Non-Stop Texts, Pressure Tactics, Deception
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