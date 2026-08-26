Dem Fundraising in Shambles After Party Milked Elderly Donors Dry in 2024 Using Non-Stop Texts, Pressure Tactics, Deception

It’s one of the most obnoxious tactics in all of politics. It’s so obvious that it turns people off, with many checking out of small donations to political candidates for good.

And yet, it works. According to a political scientist, it works so well that it got his piece rejected from two major publications that had initially been eager to report on what he’d found, only to be scared off.

They were scared off, to hear him tell it, by Democratic-affiliated lawyers who didn’t want what he had found reported on.

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