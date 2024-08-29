Share
Commentary

Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced

 By Samuel Short  August 29, 2024 at 11:44am
Share

Former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, as August 26 marked three years since President Joe Biden’s absolutely disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American servicemen dead.

Unlike Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were nowhere to be found, Trump’s visited the important site in-person — but the media still found a way to court controversy.

Many in the establishment media took turns criticizing Trump’s team for photographing and videoing the occasion at Section 60 — the eastern part of the cemetery — old footage of Biden has resurfaced of him doing the same thing.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Trump staffers and Arlington officials quarreled and even became physical over whether or not Trump’s team could record him at the graves of the fallen at Section 60.

Arlington issued a statement to National Public Radio about the dispute saying, “Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign.”

Trending:
Sports Network Podcast Credited With Leading to Arrest in High Profile Murder Case

Trump communications director Steve Cheung took to X posting that access had been granted for a photographer to be present.

As news of Monday took over with many leftists angry at what they viewed as a blatant disregard for Arlington’s deceased, a campaign ad for Biden from 2020 has resurfaced showing him under the same circumstances in Section 60.

Did Trump do the right thing at Arlington?

For context, the Biden campaign made this post for Memorial Day with Biden himself narrating and Jill Biden also providing remarks.

At the one-minute mark, the ad shows Biden at Arlington Cemetery as he was photographed there on May 31, 2010, while vice president to former President Barack Obama.

This is all to say, the very thing the Trump is being bashed for, the Biden campaign did in 2020.

It is undeniable this is a campaign ad.

The clip ends with a message saying, “Text Joe to 30330” while “PAID FOR BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT” runs across the bottom of the screen.

Related:
'Whales, Worms, and Bears': Panicking Dems Launch Attack on RFK Jr. Over Trump Support

While the establishment media‘s favorite pastime is condemning every breath Trump takes, we should expect Biden’s actions to be newsworthy in any capacity despite the similarities.

To note, the Gold Star families issued an official statement expressing their support for Trump and stating their approval for filming and photography on Monday.

What should be angering to the public, and what should be covered by the media, is Biden’s and Harris’ complete no-show.

They are responsible for the catastrophe that took place three years ago that saw American lives lost and billions of dollars in military hardware left behind for the Taliban.

Whatever feelings there are about Trump and his upcoming election bid, the Gold Star families wanted him there and he showed up.

That’s fare more than the current White House occupants can say.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Disney Slapped with Bad News as New Mega Project Has Locals Feeling 'Dubious'
'Whales, Worms, and Bears': Panicking Dems Launch Attack on RFK Jr. Over Trump Support
Nasty Surprise: All-Male Migrant Center to Open Up 'Just Feet Away' from School, Stunning Locals
Watch: Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Drops New Book, Gets Slammed After Viewers Notice Key Issue - 'It's a Crime'
Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced
See more...

Conversation