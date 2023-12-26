Dem Gov Must Have Wanted Social Media Humiliation for Christmas - And, Boy, Did He Get It

Americans who thought Colorado’s Supreme Court was an embarrassment should see the Centennial State’s governor.

Gov. Jared Polis, the Democrat who cruised to re-election last year with an almost 15-point lead, apparently decided to test his popularity with a Christmas message to the state’s Spanish-speaking voters by singing the well-known “Feliz Navidad” in a social media post.

And when it comes to a clearly tone-deaf, middle-aged white guy mangling both the words and tune of the José Feliciano classic, “humillacion” is probably the best word there is.

Check it out here, but be warned, you might be thinking of it every Christmas for the rest of your life:

As the New York Post pointed out, Polis’ video came as the state is being inundated with migrants coming from President Joe Biden’s border disaster. Last week alone, according to the Post, sixteen busloads of migrants were dropped off in downtown Denver, with many immigrants coming from Venezuela, Colombia and Guatemala.

It’s a good chance those migrants aren’t following Polis’ Spanish-language account on the social media platform X — the account only has 650 followers. But they might have seen the governor busting his moves — about 2.2 million had viewed the video by 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

It also drew a torrent of comments ranging from merely critical to utterly excoriating. (If there is one positive comment buried in there, it’s awfully hard to see.)

Here’s a good sampling:

Even the Latinxs are cringing. — James Lindsay, America’s top op (@ConceptualJames) December 25, 2023

It’s cultural appropriation to pander in this manner. — Mstrchrle (@stephen_bates) December 25, 2023

If you feel personally attacked by this ad, contact Morgan & Morgan. https://t.co/a1o8zpmo2v pic.twitter.com/O6RRzEattE — Amygator *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 25, 2023

What’s really interesting is that this particular bit of insulting madness appeared only on Polis’s account on X that’s dedicated to Spanish speakers.

The English-speaking population, which would presumably have no need of the governor’s Hispanic aspirations, was spared the video completely on the governor’s standard X account.

Colorado has been much in the news lately, given its Democratic-appointed state Supreme Court’s decision to play God with American elections and keep former President Donald Trump off the Republican primary ballot over an insurrectionist charge that’s never been proven in court.

And while “orange man bad” libs might be in favor, to the sensible part of the country — even to many Trump opponents — that high-handed move was so clearly out of bounds the question isn’t whether the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn it, but only whether the court’s decision will be unanimous.

(A unanimous ruling would mean the three liberal judges — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — will have put the country and justice ahead of partisan politics. It’s not impossible, but it’s not the safest bet there is either.)

But as embarrassing as that Colorado Supreme Court ruling was — exposing a band of ostensible jurists as simply another gang of leftist partisans in powerful posts — Jared Polis might have topped it by sinking even lower.

“Humillacion” like this is grounds for disgust — in any language.

