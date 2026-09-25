Dem Gov. of NJ Tells Her Hand-Picked Lt. Gov. to Get Out as Investigation Points to Sordid Sexual Past

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has called for the resignation of Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell after a report was released outlining alleged inappropriate conduct toward women.

“I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so,” Sherrill declared in a statement, according to the New York Post, which referred to Caldwell, a fellow Democrat, as Sherrill’s “handpicked second-in-command.”

“I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable,” Sherrill said.

“The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings,” Sherrill said, according to WABC-TV. “The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization.”

The report said “credible evidence shows that the LG brought personal guests to ticketed events without advance ethics clearance and without payment or reimbursement.”

Caldwell continued to do so after being told it was an ethics violation, the report said.

@GovSherrillNJ called on NJ Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign after allegations that he urged staffers to help him find his “First Lady,” asked about a state job for a sometime-girlfriend, and brought dates to political events without paying for them. https://t.co/nn81DeYK8e pic.twitter.com/XLFVPVyLgW — NJ Pen (@NJ_Pen) September 25, 2026

Are you surprised Sherill’s hand picked lieutenant governor is turning out to be a political, and possibly moral, disaster? Yes No

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Further, it said “credible evidence shows that the LG attempted on multiple occasions to secure a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship.”

The woman with whom Caldwell was involved did not get the promotion, the report said.

The report noted that a staff member it did not name but referred to as Staffer-I testified that”the LG made a romantic advance toward one of her personal friends, who accompanied Staffer-I to the event.”

Staffer-I said that “her friend later asked her whether the LG was single, because when Staffer-I stepped away, the LG had hit on her (Staffer-I’s friend) and asked whether she wanted to go dancing with him. Staffer-I said she cringed at the invitation to her friend, who is much younger than the LG, and was embarrassed by it,” the report said.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell indicated in new statement that he won’t step down over sexual harassment report. https://t.co/XtAAkzmfIs pic.twitter.com/OYjkWmtP7i — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 25, 2026

“According to Staffer-I, the LG thereafter occasionally asked Staffer-I about her friend, how she was doing, and whether she was single,” the report continued, noting that on one occasion, “Staffer-I was riding in the back seat with the LG, behind Trooper-I, who was driving. No one else was present.”

“During that drive, the LG allegedly asked whether Staffer-I’s friend was still single. Staffer-I replied that her friend was not interested in a romantic relationship with the LG. Upon being rebuffed, the LG remarked that Staffer-I, her friend, and women like them were ambitious and successful and needed a man who was in a position to help them, ‘but you young women are looking for young sperm,’’’ the report said.

“Staffer-I said that after this incident she changed the way she interacted with the LG at work and attempted to distance herself from him,” the report said.

The Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, is demanding the immediate resignation of the Lieutenant Governor, Dale Caldwell — with whom she just ran on a joint ticket last November — for “improper behavior toward women,” namely, “asking women out on dates” pic.twitter.com/OJjuFZgHME — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 25, 2026

Caldwell’s attorney, Thomas Calcagni, denied that Caldwell made the comment, the New York Post reported.

In a statement, Caldwell said the report was “driven by misinformation, false assumptions and what seems to be a personal vendetta against me.”

“Unfortunately, in this current political environment, false accusations, especially against people of color, seem to be commonplace,” he wrote.

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