New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, seen speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 2024, declared a state of emergency over crime in her state, just two days after blasting President Donald Trump for doing essentially the same thing in Washington, D.C.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, seen speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 2024, declared a state of emergency over crime in her state, just two days after blasting President Donald Trump for doing essentially the same thing in Washington, D.C.

Dem Governor Declares Crime Emergency in Her State — Days After Blasting Trump for 'Overreach' in DC

 By Nick Givas  August 14, 2025 at 2:35pm
New Mexico’s Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a crime emergency in certain areas of her state just two days after publicly criticizing President Donald Trump for federalizing the police in Washington, D.C.

She even authorized the use of National Guard troops if necessary.

Following Trump’s takeover of D.C.’s local law enforcement operations earlier this week, Lujan Grisham put out a joint statement with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, accusing the president of “making unilateral decisions that appear politically motivated.”

“His deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., without local request or coordination demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of effective public safety strategy,” the statement continued. “President Trump’s massive executive overreach in Washington sets a dangerous precedent and undermines safety in our nation’s capital.”

That’s tough talk from someone who admitted her state is suffering from a fentanyl crisis and a rise in violent juvenile crime.

It’s also ironic that she would bash Trump’s decision after admitting America doesn’t “have sufficient police officers anywhere in the country including here in New Mexico.”

Just 48 hours after slamming the commander in chief, Lujan Grisham declared a crime emergency in Rio Arriba County, the city of Española, and Pueblos due to a “significant surge in violent crime, drug trafficking, and public safety threats that have overwhelmed local resources.”

Seems a bit hypocritical, doesn’t it? Shouldn’t she stay out of local affairs and let the cities handle it?

When Trump makes a command decision to call in National Guard troops, it’s called “overreach.” Yet when a Democratic governor does it, that’s considered “leadership.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

“The emergency declaration comes as police calls in Española and surrounding areas have more than doubled in the past two years,” the statement added. “Police dispatches to businesses in the area have quadrupled in the same period. Rio Arriba County currently has the highest overdose death rate in the state, with residents struggling with addiction to fentanyl and other illicit substances.”

Lujan Grisham was first elected to office in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. These spikes in crime happened under her watch.

It doesn’t appear as if she’s done much to alleviate any of these issues. She seems more interested in criticizing Trump than governing.

“The surge in criminal activity has contributed to increased homelessness, family instability and fatal drug overdoses, placing extraordinary strain on local governments and police departments that have requested immediate state assistance,” the statement concluded.

What’s even more embarrassing is that the National Guard portion of her executive order wasn’t even mentioned in her news release. It was likely buried because she knew it would appear hypocritical.

“The Adjunct General shall order into service any elements of the New Mexico National Guard as are or may be needed to provide military support to civil authorities as needed for this emergency,” the order read.

Lujan Grisham also authorized up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate the response, which could include deploying troops.

In addition, she previously declared a state of emergency in New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque, in April, saying that the National Guard was needed to address a large increase in crime, according to The Associated Press.

And back in 2023, she suspended the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in Albuquerque after a series of shootings occurred around the state. But somehow, that isn’t considered “overreach,” either.

She allowed this most recent crime crisis to brew in her backyard for years, and only after it reached a boiling point — and local community leaders begged for help — did she get involved.

Trump didn’t wait for corrupt local leadership to ask for help. He acted, like any good leader should.

In truth, this was long overdue. If Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser had done her job, this wouldn’t even be necessary.

Now our nation’s capital is on track to become livable again, after years of decay, and will no longer serve as an embarrassment to the nation.

