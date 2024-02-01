Democrats in Massachusetts made the decision this week to take over a recreation center in a majority-black Boston neighborhood and turn it into a shelter for migrants and the homeless.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Cass Recreational Complex in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood will no longer be a haven for area children to gather – and least for the foreseeable future.

That is because Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu decided to use the center to house up to 400 people, including illegal immigrants.

The sanctuary city’s recreation center is now a short-term hotel that has been outfitted with cots.

“We’re here today because we really don’t have a choice,” Healey said. “Families continue to come into this country, continue to come to Massachusetts, and we have over the last several months opened up locations throughout the state.”

According to the AP, the location in Roxbury, a traditionally black neighborhood of Boston, is the fourth Massachusetts-operated family shelter site. The others are in Cambridge, Quincy and Revere.

NEW: Massachusetts Dem governor and Boston’s Dem mayor have taken a struggling black community’s recreation center and turned it into a migrant camp. This is peak liberalism. Instead of bringing the migrants into their own communities, the liberal women decided to make them… pic.twitter.com/5gkt6im7NM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2024

WBZ-TV reported many Roxbury neighborhood residents were up in arms about what their leaders are doing to their community.

Do Democrats care about their constituents? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (23 Votes) No: 99% (2128 Votes)

One man told the outlet he does not know where Roxbury kids who rely on the recreation center for structure will go or what they will do.

One child who regularly visits told WBZ the center had become a second home to him.

Meanwhile, Boston’s far-left mayor did not appear to be too concerned with displacing the child and others in the area — although she did acknowledge Roxbury had previously been a community that had been forced to “sacrifice.”

“This is not the first time the community has been asked to sacrifice, over and over again,” Wu said.

She added she would keep “all options” available to help the displaced children but offered no specifics.

Track coach Tony Darocha, who uses the center for practice, said “We have kids who are also impacted negatively and our program is one of the only few stable times in their lives.”

Roxbury residents will not get their recreation center back until at least June — when the shelter is expected to close, according to WBZ.

State and local leaders vowed to give the center upgrades in exchange for using it for housing.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.