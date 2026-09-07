North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Josh Stein ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff through Thursday in honor of pro-abortion feminist icon Gloria Steinem, despite it coinciding with the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Flags across North Carolina will be at half staff through September 10 in honor of Gloria Steinem,” he wrote in a Sunday X post. “Steinem was a powerhouse journalist and advocate for freedom and equality.”

“Her work inspired so many and helped women in the United States and across the world make real strides. And when women succeed, families and communities are stronger. May her memory be a blessing.”

Flags across North Carolina will be at half staff through September 10 in honor of Gloria Steinem. Steinem was a powerhouse journalist and advocate for freedom and equality. Her work inspired so many and helped women in the United States and across the world make real strides.… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) September 6, 2026

Stein did, however, order the flags to be lowered last year in honor of Kirk, several days after he was gunned down at Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson, 23, stands accused of murdering Kirk for political reasons. Robinson’s trial is moving forward, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Steinem, a writer and editor who founded Women’s Action Alliance and cofounded Ms. magazine, died Wednesday at 92. Her passing has highlighted the country’s current political divide.

Many mainstream media outlets celebrated Steinem for her unapologetic views on feminism, abortion, gay marriage, sexism, and other liberal positions.

The BBC reported that she had gotten an illegal abortion in London when she was 22 years old and was an outspoken advocate of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional “right” to abortion in 1973.

Steinem was also a critic of the high court after Roe was overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022.

Additionally, she defended former President Bill Clinton in 1998 with a piece in The New York Times amid his sexual scandals, but she later admitted that she would not have made such a move in the modern era.

Steinem drew online criticism following her death for framing marriage and motherhood as societal traps, while upholding abortion as the highest form of “liberation.”

Former President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, the highest civilian honor in America.

More recently, she had developed a close personal relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated “the life and legacy of my friend and mentor” by posting pictures of them together on Instagram.

“You all know her many accolades and the way in which she helped shape the world for women and all people — ‘we are linked, not ranked’ she would tell me, and the bracelet she gave me said exactly that. I still wear it with pride,” the post read.

“Publicly, we did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard, attended award ceremonies, and brainstormed how to help this beautiful yet complicated world to become more equitable,” Markle continued.

“But privately, she was even better than you would imagine – spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika, wrote her own tribute to her late husband Monday in The New York Times, saying how “blessed” she was to be his wife and how she knows he “is in heaven.”

“Occasionally, I’m asked whether I’m angry at God. I say no,” Erika wrote. “My husband was one of one. I was blessed to be his wife, and I understood his assignment here on Earth, which he more than fulfilled.”

“He wanted people who felt lost to know the everlasting hope he found through faith and the sense of meaning and purpose that can fill the deeper longings we so often try to satisfy elsewhere,” she declared.

“To the world, he was Charlie Kirk. But to me, he was the love of my life. To our children, he was the center of their world.”

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