Dem Governor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Before Introducing Biden: 'Get the 10% Ready'

For all our liberal elites’ bluster about “right-wing extremists” supposedly making up stories to discredit the politicians they dislike, our elites have lately been giving us plenty of evidence to support our “stories.”

In another addition to the list of Biden 2024 gaffes, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had an epic Freudian slip when he said that he was “the last speaker before the Big Guy comes out.”

For context, Biden was in Wisconsin on Thursday to speak on the Infrastructure Investments and Job Acts, specifically announcing the replacement of dilapidated bridge to boost his numbers in the swing state of Wisconsin.

As seen in a video live streamed to YouTube, a few Wisconsin politicians took the podium, praising Biden for his nonexistent achievements, and Gov. Evers was the last one to speak — and the one to hype the audience up for Sleepy Joe’s appearance.

His words were supposed to be complementary, but calling Biden “the Big Guy”? Evers might be having some uncomfortable conversations later.

👀 Democrat Gov. Tony Evers: “I am the last speaker before the Big Guy comes out…” pic.twitter.com/Rz9IGRjAOQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

First though, we need to explain why this blooper is significant. What did Evers mean, or imply, by calling Biden “the Big Guy”?

Currently, the Department of Justice is in the midst of impeachment inquiries for our doddering president, specifically as they pertain to his wastrel son, Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden.

According to a September 2023 press release from Congressman Jake LaTurner (representative for the state of Kansas), while laying out the reasons for impeachment before the Full Committee on Oversight and Accountability, emails unearthed by the investigators uncovered alleged “evidence showing President Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling schemes and foreign business dealings.”

More significant to our purposes, however, was what was contained in the emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates regarding a Chinese business venture.

According to the press release, “[the] email shows that 10 percent was held for the ‘Big Guy.’ Rep. LaTurner described the mounting evidence uncovered over the past eight months indicating that Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy.'”

An op-ed in The Wall Street Journal confirmed the alleged association LaTurner made between President Biden and the mysterious “Big Guy,” explaining the evidence presented by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer demonstrates how Biden was behind several instances of Biden’s son and brother using him to obtain money via various shady means.

According to the Journal, “the evidence — ranging from proof that Joe was on Hunter’s business calls to these latest checks — is that Joe knew about the family cash-in on his name and lent both his presence and his money to that cause.”

And seeing as, in each instance the op-ed looks at, it seems that President Biden allegedly received 10 percent of the money James or Hunter Biden “earned” — and Hunter Biden said specifically that 10 percent was held for “Big Guy” — well, let’s just say if you wanted to stay in the President’s good graces, you probably shouldn’t call him “the Big Guy.”

Now, there’s no indication and less evidence that Gov. Evers was involved or even aware of Biden’s alleged money laundering scheme, but the optics of the situation are not spectacular.

The good folks of X (formerly Twitter) certainly wasted no time calling out the connection.

One user joked “get the 10% ready,” while another commented, “Quiet part out loud.” And another remarked, “Everyone knows Joe is ‘the Big Guy.'”

Get the 10% ready — Raven Melendez8675309 (@melendez8675301) January 25, 2024

👀 Democrat Gov. Tony Evers: “I am the last speaker before the Big Guy comes out…” pic.twitter.com/Rz9IGRjAOQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

Quiet part out loud — GenXLisa (@Gen_X_Lisa) January 25, 2024

Everyone knows Joe is “The Big Guy” pic.twitter.com/BpcL8iDyGK — Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 25, 2024

While it’s yet to be proven without a shadow of a doubt, most people believe that President Biden is the infamous “Big Guy,” and, taking that assumption into account, Evers’ choice of words is rather suspicious.

Regardless, it’s yet another embarrassing gaffe, akin to Jill Biden standing in front of a sign reading “Hunter High” during an event where the administration was desperately trying to distract from the drug-related scandals enveloping the president’s wayward son.

It’s almost too perfect to be accidental.

But then again, foresight and self-awareness have not historically been a strong suit of either the president or his administration.

