Dem Governor Threatens to Break Constitution in Illegal Redistricting Move to Stop Dem Bleeding: GOP

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said she might push for the state to redraw its congressional map years ahead of schedule to offset potential gains by Republicans in Texas, despite such an action being illegal.

Redistricting, which typically occurs every 10 years, sees states redraw their congressional lines based on population trends. Both parties usually employ a process known as “gerrymandering,” meaning they draw the districts in a specific way to gain more seats.

Texas announced it was thinking about redrawing its lines early, which could net them up to five more seats in the House. This sparked outrage from Democrats, resulting in Hochul’s threat.

There is no federal or state law prohibiting Texas from redrawing their lines early. Yet some state constitutions mandate that the process can only be done in line with the census every decade. New York is one of those states.

“New York’s State Constitution could not be more clear: mid-decade redistricting is illegal,” New York Republican State Committee Chair Ed Cox said in a statement on Friday. “Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats are again ignoring the law as they telegraph their latest attempt to rig our elections.”

“If Democrats have forgotten what it feels like to be embarrassed in court, Republicans will happily remind them,” Cox concluded.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York who is running in a swing district, also replied to Hochul’s scheme on the social media site X, calling her proposal undemocratic.

“In which the Governor openly talks about violating the state constitution,” he wrote earlier this week. “It is abundantly clear in the language adopted by the voters and affirmed by the court — New York CANNOT engage in mid-decade redistricting. Follow the law. Protect democracy.”

In which the Governor openly talks about violating the state constitution. It is abundantly clear in the language adopted by the voters and affirmed by the court — New York CANNOT engage in mid-decade redistricting. Follow the law. Protect democracy. https://t.co/XVxU9OoLmt — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) July 24, 2025

“We are following the rules,” Hochul said on Tuesday, according to the Washington Examiner. “But if there are other states that are violating the rules and going to try and give themselves an advantage, all I’ll say is I’m going to look at it closely with [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries.”

The state’s “Independent Redistricting Commission” usually draws the lines, but courts could potentially intervene and order new maps.

Knowing Democrats’ love for lawfare, Hochul’s threat may not be so hollow after all. There are plenty of activist judges who would love to override the will of the voters, especially to flip control of Congress.

This appears to be nothing more than a childish fit. Republicans made a strategic move that could help them hold their majority, and Democrats are angry.

The game’s chess, not checkers. Both parties — for years — have used these district lines to their own advantage. Liberals have gone to the Supreme Court to demand lines be redrawn in their favor, even citing racial reasoning.

This news also comes after Texas congressional candidate Isaiah Martin was arrested and removed from a state committee hearing on redistricting for having an emotional meltdown.

His outburst resulted in charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disruption. Martin is running to represent Texas’ 18th congressional district in Houston and claimed Republican lawmakers were basing their redistricting decision on the whims of President Donald Trump.

“History will not remember you kindly for what you have done,” Martin said, waving his finger at the committee members. “As a matter of fact, history might not remember you at all.”

When he raised his voice and tried to escalate the situation, he was brought down to the floor and handcuffed.

Is this really how adults should settle political differences? By screaming and stamping their feet?

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is also getting into the mix, saying that he will explore options to redraw district lines as well.

The Justice Department had sent a letter to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, stating that, “It is the position of this Department that several Texas Congressional Districts constitute unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.”

The DOJ is fully within its rights to express concerns. Texas lawmakers are within their rights to enact change. And if it benefits their party, all the better for them.

Welcome to politics.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.