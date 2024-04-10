Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of Arizona vetoed a bill this week that would have forced pornographic websites to require their users to verify their age.

Hobbs said doing so violated the First Amendment rights of companies that make or distribute images of explicit sex online.

As a result, minors in the state will be able to freely access adult content from porn purveyors such as Pornhub.

Numerous other states have passed laws requiring such companies to force visitors to prove they are at least 18 to access explicit videos.

But Arizona’s young people will have full access to sites such as Pornhub after a Republican-passed bill that would have prevented that was shot down by Hobbs on Monday, The Arizona Republic reported.

According to the newspaper, Hobbs said she was concerned about child safety but that “while we look for a solution, it should be bipartisan and work within the bounds of the First Amendment, which this bill does not.”

House Bill 2586 sought to allow people to hold pornographic websites civilly liable for damages caused to teens.

The bill was one of four that Hobbs vetoed on Monday.

She had refused to sign a total of 23 bills this calendar year as of April 10.

Do you support banning pornography? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (219 Votes) No: 8% (20 Votes)

Arizona’s age verification bill was similar to one implemented in Texas.

That bill saw Pornhub eventually block all access to the Lone Star State to shield itself from fines.

Hobbs faced some criticism on social media for refusing to implement a bill to protect Arizona’s children:

Hell of a campaign platform. “Vote for Hobbs. All the porn your kids want!” — Navin R. Johnson (@Darth__Brian) April 10, 2024

I heard a Gen Z say many young AZ boys are addicted to Porn. But our Governor chooses lobbyists. It takes nothing to require age verification but it would be a financial hit to the website. Guess Hobbs doesn’t care about AZ Youth.. I mean she’s pushing Abortion Bill up to 9… https://t.co/zeWiPIqs37 — Lou 🫦 (@LouAZMerrijul) April 10, 2024

AZ Governor Hobbs chooses porn lobbyists over AZ families. #onetermwonder pic.twitter.com/p8TZYG0Cag — Allen Skillicorn ™ 🌵 🇺🇸 (@allenskillicorn) April 9, 2024

As USA Today noted, Texas is not the only state that the company has blocked access to.

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia have also passed age-verification laws.

As a result, Pornhub is not available in those states.

Numerous studies have shown that exposure to pornography can be extremely detrimental to young people.

As the Council on Recovery noted, “Pornography addiction is an adolescent high-risk behavior that is escalating across all segments of the teenage population.”

Teens who routinely view adult content often experience depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Some later suffer from erectile dysfunction.

According to the group, many of them can eventually lose all interest in dating as they grow older.

Some are also at risk of engaging in risky sexual behavior when they do become sexually active.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.