Dem Gubernatorial Nominee Says Illegal Immigrants Are Part of the ‘Blue Wave’

The Democrat running for governor in Georgia is hoping that she can ride a “blue wave” to victory at the polls, and recently said that “blue wave” includes illegal immigrants.

Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams made the comment last week during a rally that also featured Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Abrams is facing Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

“The thing of it is, the blue wave is African-American. It’s white. It’s Latino. It’s Asian-Pacific Islander. It is disabled. It is differently-abled. It is LGBTQ. It is law enforcement. It is veterans,” Abrams said, in a video of the event.

“It is made up of those who’ve been told that they are not worthy of being here,” she said. “It is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented.”

When asked about the comments later, she hedged, according to a video posted to YouTube by WXIA in Atlanta.

“I’ve never once argued for anyone who is not legally allowed to vote in the state of Georgia to be allowed to vote,” Abrams said.

“Do you stand by what you said?” she was asked.

“What I said that day is that this is a state that should be looking out for everyone in our state and I would hope that anyone running for governor should believe in all of Georgia,” Abrams said.

Kemp, however, countered that that is not what she meant at all.

“It means she wants illegals to vote in Georgia. This is a shocking development in the campaign,” Kemp said in a “Fox & Friends” interview on Monday, according to a video posted on YouTube.

“I think hard-working Georgians should decide who their governor is, not people here illegally like my opponent wants,” Kemp said.

“It’s against the law and against the Constitution, which makes it even more shocking that she would say that.”

Kemp has faced allegations from Abrams that he is trying to purge the rolls of voters who would support her.

Under Georgia’s current system of voter registration, instituted under Kemp, 53,000 potential voters have their status listed as “pending,” because their voter registration information did not exactly match other identifying information the state has, such as driver’s license information or Social Security numbers, according to USA Today.

However, those voters will still be allowed to vote if they can show information at the polls that “substantially matches the registration application,” USA Today reported.

Kemp said on Twitter that the claims of voter suppression were a smokescreen.

This was never about the 53,000 'pending' forms. Those folks can vote on Election Day. My opponent’s plan is to force Georgia (via lawsuit) to count ballots from "non citizens." I think hardworking Georgians – not illegal immigrants – should pick their next governor. #gapol https://t.co/ZonSs1vNU6 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 16, 2018

“This was never about the 53,000 ‘pending’ forms. Those folks can vote on Election Day. My opponent’s plan is to force Georgia (via lawsuit) to count ballots from ‘non citizens.’ I think hardworking Georgians – not illegal immigrants – should pick their next governor,” he tweeted.

