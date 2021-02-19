If and when the time comes when people want to honor former President Donald Trump, Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez of California wants to ensure none of it is done with federal money.

Sánchez introduced the “No Glory for Hate Act” last month with 13 Democratic co-sponsors. While it doesn’t mention Trump by name, the nascent legislation makes it clear who’s being targeted: “any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives.”

“[N]o Federal funds may be used to create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property,” the bill reads.

It would also forbid anyone to “name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States.”

In addition, the proposed bill would eliminate the potential for Trump to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

“In carrying out paragraphs (1) and (2), the Secretary of Defense shall not approve a determination of eligibility for interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery made by the Secretary of the Army that permits the interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery of any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States,” an amendment reads.

While former presidents are eligible to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, only two have chosen the honor: John F. Kennedy, who served in the Naval Reserve during World War II, and William Howard Taft, who was Theodore Roosevelt’s secretary of war.

The act would also strip Trump of any benefit aside from Secret Service protection that is normally afforded to former presidents under the Former Presidents Act of 1958. As long as a president isn’t removed, he gets a pension and funding for office staff and assistants, among other perks.

The bill states that “any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States is not entitled to receive any benefit, other than Secret Service protection, under such Act.”

While the bill doesn’t refer to Trump by name, this is presumably because of potential constitutional issues; Trump is the only president who has been twice impeached, obviously, and making it applicable “on or before the date of enactment of this Act” ensures he would remain the only one without separate legislation.

“For years, Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th. A president who has been impeached twice does not deserve the honors bestowed on a former president,” Sánchez said in a statement.

“We should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as President. This bill ensures that there is no glory for hate — not a building, statue, or even a park bench.”

“Even though Trump is no longer in office, he should still be held accountable for his actions and the taxpayers should not foot the bill for his future actions,” she added.

“I can’t imagine sending students in Southern California — or anywhere in America — to a school named in honor of a traitorous president.”

By the way, this isn’t necessarily the kind of showy-yet-frivolous legislation designed to draw attention to a back-bencher and then die without any consideration. Sánchez is a high-profile member of the Democratic caucus and the Biden administration’s point person on its immigration reform bill in the lower chamber. Hence, the likelihood this just gets forgotten in committee limbo is nil.

The question is, as always, the Senate hurdle. Even there, if all 50 Democrats and the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial would support this bill, that means just three Republican votes would be necessary to move this past the filibuster hurdle.

Let’s face facts: There isn’t going to be “any symbol, monument, or statue” — yes, not even so much as a street — named after Donald Trump with federal money in the near future. It’s not a popular brand — even among Republican politicians.

For Democrats, however, keeping the memory of the ugly end to the Trump administration in the public consciousness is good business when it diverts eyes away from the new administration and from Democrats in state capitals across America.

Addressing the legislation Thursday on his Fox News show, Sean Hannity noted that “Democrats are still obsessed with hating all things Donald Trump. … President Trump seems to live in their sick brains 24/7, as they cannot give up their drug of choice, which is hatred and rage.”

“Millions of Americans are unable to get the COVID vaccine, incompetent governors [are] botching the rollout, millions and millions of Americans [are] out of work, high-paying career jobs [are] literally ripped away and destroying the energy sector in this country, and this is what your Democratic leaders and lawmakers are focused on,” he added.

Yes, by all means, try to ensure not “even a park bench” gets named after Donald Trump, Rep. Sánchez. I’m sure the investment of time will be well worth it.

