Dem Houston Mayoral Appointee, Princeton Fellow, Slams Girls Killed in Texas Flood for Going to 'White Only' Camp

The Texas floods that claimed over 100 lives on Friday shouldn’t have been a moment for viral infamy. It really shouldn’t have been.

It was, unfortunately, and those blaming Donald Trump and Elon Musk didn’t even have the most noxious take possible.

No, that belong to former Houston mayoral appointee and Princeton University fellow Sade Perkins, who is now known for saying it’s not a terribly big deal if the children at a Christian summer camp died in the tragic floods because, and I quote, it’s “white only.”

Not that it is, but that isn’t even the worst thing about this social media attack on Camp Mystic, where — as of Tuesday morning — 27 campers and counselors had been confirmed dead, a fair chunk of the over 100 that died in the central Texas floods, according to CNN.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

The woman speaking is Sade Perkins. Sade Perkins is the Market Manager of Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market and a Non-Resident Fellow at Princeton University. She serves on the Board of Directors for Houston Food Insecurity in Houston, TX. (Receipts in the thread.) pic.twitter.com/kRfdM1IuUP — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 6, 2025

“I know I’m probably going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a whites-only, girls’ Christian camp,” Perkins said in the video.

“They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token black person. It is an all-white, white-only, conservative Christian camp. If you ain’t white, you ain’t right, you ain’t getting in, you ain’t going. Period.”

“It’s not to say that we don’t want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing,” she continued. “But you best believe, especially in today’s political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls, especially with them being in East Texas, … this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting. No one would give a f***.

“And all these white people, the parents of these little girls would be saying things like, ‘They need to be deported. They shouldn’t have been here in the first place’ and yada yada yada.”

And that was just the start, as evidenced by her responses online from an account she controls, which included calling the missing/deceased girls “c***s.”

One of the down sides of social media is experiencing some of the worst humanity has to offer. Case in point — Sade Perkins, former awardee of a Princeton fellowship & appointee to the Houston City Board of Food Insecurity — who laughed at the death of 20+ children in Texas in… pic.twitter.com/pWHDTxMuUR — Dave Galluch (@DaveGalluchPA) July 7, 2025

Furthermore, KIAH in Houston preserved some of her responses to comments on the video, which are even worse.

One user’s comment: “halt sis. this isn’t the time rn [right now].”

Perkins response: “it’s literally always the time bc white supremacy doesn’t stop for tragedy.”

Another user: “THESE ARE CHILDREN.”

Perkins response: “So ARE THE KIDS IN ICE!”

Final user: “I went to camp mystic, and I am NOT white. That place means so much to me, and you can’t dismiss the HUMAN lives that were lost that is just cruel.”

Perkins response: “I can and I did. Show your face if you’re not white.”

As it turns out, she’s not living her best life now. An update:

This is an update on the woman in Texas who said that these children deserved to pass because they were white and Christian — while being married to a white minister. Her name is Sadie Perkins – she has accounts on TikTok and YouTube. Life isn’t going well for her at the… pic.twitter.com/oUm9fgwUxB — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) July 7, 2025

This is made more troublesome by the fact that Perkins is both an academic and community organizer who was appointed to Houston’s Food Insecurity Board by former Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, according to the New York Post.

Her term ran out in January of this year, and current Houston Mayor John Whitmire — also a Democrat — told officials on Sunday that her “deeply inappropriate comments” added to his lack of desire to reappoint her to that role.

“The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society,” Whitmire said, according to KIAH, “especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing.”

A statement added that the city was “taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board.”

Another thing she’s been removed from — or it certainly appears that way: her romantic entanglement. Her boyfriend — a white Unitarian Universalist reverend, because this woman cannot possibly look any worse — has basically put her in the ecclesiastical doghouse, and I doubt she’s going to emerge with a boyfriend ready to forgive and forget.

“My partner Sadé Perkins has made comments on social media regarding the horrific flooding that devastated Camp Mystic,” he said in a statement, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“I want to be clear that I disavow her comments … she was not speaking on my behalf or on behalf of my congregation. … her comments have caused harm to many who are experiencing terrible loss and anxiety. I believe strongly that all people have inherent worthiness and dignity.

“Her comments were not in the spirit of the Unitarian Universalist values centered around love that my congregation and I share,” he added. “I apologize to my congregation who has experienced harm because of her comments. I will continue to work to repair the harm this incident has caused.”

In addition, there were unconfirmed reports of her posting a video threatening people with the possibility of getting shot if they mess with her, despite the fact she’s apparently been convicted of numerous crimes:

UPDATE: Sade Perkins, who recently sparked outrage with a vile, racially charged video about Camp Mystic in Texas following the disappearance of children during the floods, has now posted a new video of herself at a shooting range—captioned “To anyone who think’s it might be a… https://t.co/PsONh3mWZd pic.twitter.com/jzs2bLZ4gj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2025

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Update Sade Perkins: She is a violent convicted felon as recently as last month, June, 2025. Bodily injury/family member.

Battery.

Theft/burglary. A dangerous felon with a gun. What could go wrong? https://t.co/EbnKPoZ8BY pic.twitter.com/7KuPSkT2BH — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 8, 2025

Clearly, nothing could possibly go wrong here.

So the mayor has disowned her, her boyfriend has disowned her, the whole world seems to have disowned her. But you know who hasn’t disowned her rants? Perkins.

“I get that white people are not used to people telling them and calling them out on their racism and telling them about their double standards and how you wouldn’t give a damn about other children and how there’s children in ICE detention right now who y’all don’t give two f***s about,” she said in another video, the New York Post reported. “There’s no prayers going up for them, but we’re supposed to stop the world and stop everything we’re doing to go and hunt for these little missing white girls.”

“You people are f***ing crazy. You people are insane,” she added, per the Daily Mail. “And the video is still up and I still stand behind — 10 toes down on the motherf***ing ground.”

I’d suggest propping those 10 toes up on your couch, Miss Perkins, because you’re about as employable in the public sphere as Anthony Weiner is in a daycare center. Congratulations on the worst take in a tragedy that saw no shortage of them.

