Dem Indiana Mayor Arrested by FBI Over Corruption Probe

Dennis Tyler, a Democrat serving as the mayor of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested by the FBI in his home on Monday morning as part of a public corruption probe.

“I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody,” FBI Indiana spokeswoman Chris Bavender told Fox News.

Tyler has been accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to award public contracts to a demolition, excavation and construction company, according to the Muncie Star Press.

On Wednesday, Tyler was indicted for theft of public funds.

He could be facing up to ten years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

According to the Star Press, seven people in Tyler’s administration have been charged in the corruption investigation. The paper has been reporting on FBI investigations in Muncie since 2016.

In 2017, the FBI searched city hall offices during an investigation of a former city building commissioner named Craig Nichols.

Nichols was accused of acquiring city contracts for businesses he owned without using a bidding process, according to WXIN.

He was charged with 30 accounts of money laundering and wire fraud, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Tyler has been Muncie’s mayor since 2012. According to The Star Press, he did not run for re-election in 2019. Earlier this month, Republican Dan Ridenour was elected to fill the position.

Ridenour offered the following statement to WXIN:

“Today, we have learned of another arrest by the FBI in their ongoing investigation of Muncie city government. While this has become a pattern in our community of late, I am pleased that two weeks ago voters overwhelmingly supported turning the page for a new day in Muncie.

“My commitment to all Muncie residents is to fulfill the request of our fellow citizens made at the ballot box; to shine a light on the dark corners of city government, to demand excellence from those who serve our residents, and above all, to operate in an honorable way on your behalf.

“For city of Muncie employees who are burdened by the string of news stories about the current administration please know that I share a commitment with you to operate the city of Muncie in a way that promotes the welfare for all. I look forward to working on transition issues with current city employees as we prepare to start a new chapter on January 1, 2020.”

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said during a Monday news conference that the investigation into Tyler is ongoing.

