Dem Insiders Hit Feinstein on Mental Fitness, Ignore Biden, Who Seems So Much Worse

In another glaring example of left-wing hypocrisy, some Democrats are secretly grousing to the reporters that Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California might be getting senile.

At the same time, the party dismisses the seemingly nonstop gaffes pointing to the flagging mental fitness of Joe Biden, 78, whom they hope will be installed as the oldest U.S. president next month.

At age 87, Feinstein is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate. She recently decided to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee amid volcanic criticism from her peers that she wasn’t harsh enough in her questioning of Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The anger ramped up after the hearings when Feinstein hugged Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein further triggered Democrats by thanking Graham for his “fairness” and for holding “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.”

In apparent retaliation for being civil to a Republican, anonymous Democrats smeared Feinstein to The New Yorker, insisting that the octogenarian is “seriously struggling.”

“They say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have,” The New Yorker reported. “They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said and getting upset when she can’t keep up.”

One former Senate aide said Feinstein should never have been allowed to run for re-election two years ago and instead should have retired then.

“She should have gone out on top in 2018,” the former aide said. “We only have 100 senators. I don’t think she should be there. Someone should have told her.”

Do you think Feinstein's mental fitness is shakier than Biden's?

While Democrats are leaking innuendo casting doubt on Feinstein’s mental capacity, they hypocritically wave off the multiple, epic gaffes committed by Biden.

As it is, two former physicians to Barack Obama, the man Biden served under as vice president, have expressed dire concerns about his mental fitness.

“I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I’m concerned that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief,” former White House physician Ronny Jackson said. “He routinely gets lost in the middle of a thought and can’t recalibrate.”

Being President is the most mentally strenuous job in the world. Anyone can see that former VP Biden isn’t mentally capable of being our Commander in Chief. He’s not there cognitively, and he won’t be able to handle the mental vigors of being President. https://t.co/oCfmU8s2yz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) October 13, 2020

Jackson, who’s now a Republican congressman-elect in Texas, said that “we can all see … something’s going on here. He is having some extremely bad days. This is serious. We’re picking a commander in chief [who] has to be at the top of their game cognitively. And he’s really not.”

Jackson summed it up in one sentence: “He is not up to the job.”

He echoed the sentiments of Dr. David Scheiner, who was Obama’s personal physician for 22 years.

After reviewing Biden’s health records in 2019, Scheiner concluded that the former vice president was frail and “not a healthy guy.”

Moreover, Scheiner warned that Biden was at risk for deadly strokes because of his history of life-threatening aneurysms.

“He’s not a healthy guy,” he told the Washington Examiner. “The stakes are too high. If they make a mistake because their cognitive skills are diminished, we pay the price.”

