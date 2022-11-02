Dem Introduces Biden in Florida; Has to Rally Up Crowd to Make Sure They're Still Awake

A Democratic congresswoman struggled to rouse a low-energy crowd before a Tuesday speech by President Joe Biden in Florida.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz chided the crowd during a Biden event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, demanding their applause.

“Come on, people, let’s wake up! We got the President of the United States in the house! Come on, now!”

“I know you got a little more energy than I hear.”

Wasserman Schultz had first asked the crowd if they wanted to “improve people’s lives,” seemingly expecting a vocal response.

The crowd delivered the desired reaction in response to Schultz’s urging.

“Just wanted to make sure you were still here,” Schultz said, in a plea for more participation from the rally attendees.

The moment wrought comparisons to Jeb Bush’s infamous “please clap” moment, in which the 2016 establishment Republican presidential candidate had to urge a handful of supporters to express their enthusiasm for him.

Wasserman Schultz formerly served as the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The Florida Democrat was forced to resign from that post in 2016 as a result of leaks that revealed the party’s bias in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in that year’s presidential primary, according to the New York Times.

Democrats have seen their midterm prospects darken in October, with voters souring in response to the poor state of the U.S economy and recurring high gas prices.

Biden emphasized Democratic policies on Medicaid and Social Security in his speech, claiming that Republican majorities would jeopardize the programs should they secure one or both chambers of Congress.

Florida is considered a long shot for the party.

Incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis are up for re-election, and polling projects comfortable wins for both of the Republicans, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

What was once one of the most contentious swing states in the country has gradually become a red state, with Florida Republicans pointing to DeSantis as an agent of political transformation in the state.

