Dem Judges Drop Bond for Man Accused of Stomping Dementia Patient, Now He's Accused of Another Sick Attack

When it comes to human beings, the best predictor of future performance is past performance.

A judge in Harris County, Texas, might have remembered that a year ago, when she had a man in front of her facing charges in the vicious, video-recorded beating of an Alzheimer’s patient in a parking lot.

When she dropped the $1 million bail prosecutors requested to only $50,000, she set the stage for yet another criminal prosecution.

The defendant in that slam-dunk prosecution was Trayvion Lockridge, the chief suspect in a caught-on-video attack that took place Dec. 23, 2023.

According to KRIV-TV in Houston, the victim was 67-year-old Florentino Hurtado, a man whose disease left him easily confused.

Hurtado was in a car waiting for his wife outside a shopping center, according to the New York Post. He got out of the car, then, in apparent confusion, tried to open the door of the car next to his.

The car was being used by Lockridge and another defendant. What happened next was ugly.

Check out video of the attack below.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of violence that some may find disturbing.

Houston Man Accused of Brutal Assault on Elderly Alzheimer’s Patient Out on Bond, Wanted Again Trayvion Lockridge, a Houston man, was charged with aggravated robbery after brutally beating and robbing 67-year-old Florentino Hurtado, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, in a parking… pic.twitter.com/egEVCD2W1p — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) April 24, 2025

“The attack lasts for about two minutes,” KRIV reported. “The suspect, Trayvion Lockridge, according to police, punches the victim eight times and punches/stomps him four times.”

Lockridge was 30 at the time of the crime, according to the Post.

Here’s a screenshot of these demons, Trayvion Lockridge and Deroderic Stephens. pic.twitter.com/LeI9EhEkvi — RealBFolks🇺🇲 (@RealBFolks) December 29, 2023

So, Judge Colleen Gaido, a Democrat first elected to the bench of the 337 District Court in 2020, according to Ballotpedia, was faced with a suspect evidently in the prime of life who had been caught on surveillance video viciously beating a man more than 37 years his senior, and suffering from dementia to boot.

And she opted to set bail at less than one-tenth of what prosecutors were seeking.

At the time, Hurtado’s daughter said that was too low, according to a KRIV report.

But it was going to get worse. In March 2024, in the 262nd District Court of Texas, Judge Lori Chambers Gray reportedly set Lockridge’s bail at an even lower $20,000.

Judge Lori Chambers Grey was the one to reduce Trayvion Lockridge’s bond. https://t.co/DK1ZscS7ax pic.twitter.com/XLTbOLtzno — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) April 23, 2025

Lockridge made bail at that amount, according to KRIV.

Gray is yet another Democrat, according to Ballotpedia. She was elected in 2018 and first took the bench in 2019.

And, as surely as night follows day, the suspect freed by liberal courts is facing a new criminal charge.

This time, according to KRIV, prosecutors say Lockridge got into an argument with a woman at a convenience store, pulled a gun and fired it into the ground before pointing another gun at the woman.

Prosecutors said the woman identified Lockridge from a news photo, according to KRIV.

“And of course, he gets out and now he’s wanted again,” Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy with Crime Stoppers of Houston told KRIV. “You’ve got the main culprit who not only has his bond reduced, gets out, but now has another violent felony as well — you really can’t explain that.”

Lockridge’s attorney, Perry Bass, however, has a different take on the recent events. According to KRIV, he said his client is being set up.

“I don’t think he has any firearms or ammo. If somebody did that, it was somebody else,” Bass told the station. “We don’t think it’s a credible complaint — it’s bad faith.”

He told KRIV the woman in question has some connection to Lockridge’s co-defendant in the 2023 attack, Derodrick Stephens, who, unlike Lockridge, has remained in jail since his arrest. The woman has been harassing Lockridge, he said, according to KRIV.

Maybe. After all, the kind of lowlife thugs who beat up addled old men in public parking lots probably tend not to travel in the best company. And guilt or innocence is best left to judges and juries, of course. It’s what the “presumption of innocence” is all about.

Still, there are some things about the Lockridge case that stand out, primarily that it was all caught on video.

For more than two minutes, the defendant can be seen brutally beating and stomping a man with Alzheimer’s — a confused shell of a being who clearly presented no danger to anyone.

The second thing that stands out — and the third thing, for that matter — is that Democratic judges twice decided that the bail for Lockridge was simply too high. This despite the fact that the case has the kind of evidence that makes it about as close to a sure thing in criminal court as most Americans will see outside of a TV police procedural.

In short, this guy’s judges had no business dropping his bail — twice — in a case of such brutality. If they had not, Lockridge would not have been free. If he had not been free, there would be no new criminal case.

A final thing the case shows is that Democratic judges, whether they’re in Houston, or Washington, New York, or Milwaukee, Wisconsin, clearly have precious little respect for the law if it conflicts with their worldview, and apparently even less for the victims of vicious criminals.

In any group of human beings, it might be hard to predict who is capable of extreme violence, but if one of those human beings has been caught on video engaging in brutality against a helpless man, it makes it a much safer bet.

Past performance, after all, is the best predictor of future performance. And in a just world, judges would be held accountable — at some point — for the behavior of criminal defendants they free who only go on to claim more innocent victims. (Both Chambers Gray and Gaida have a history when it comes to releasing defendants in violent crime cases, it turns out.)

But in the world of 2025, if the past performance lately of Democratic activists in the judiciary — at the local, state, or federal level — is the best predictor of future performance, the future looks rough for the victims of crime.

But the Americans who elected President Donald Trump in November are clearly not resigned to the country being destroyed by Democrats, and there’s reason to think things can change, even if some federal judges despise him (see: Boasberg, James; Chutkan, Tanya; Howell, Beryl et al).

Judges — at all levels of government — are going to have to wake up to reality. Or they’re going to wake up to find they’re not judges anymore.

