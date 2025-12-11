Dem Lawmaker Admits 'I Don't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Wants to Drag Kids Down with Her

Sane people undoubtedly struggle to understand the deranged mind of the modern liberal woman.

Nonetheless, one senses that when she spews her bigoted claptrap, she feels an ironic self-satisfaction. The smugness coursing through her veins gives her a high that no drug can match. In that moment, she wonders why everyone cannot be as intelligent and morally upright as she fancies herself to be.

Tuesday in the Kentucky legislature, Democratic State Rep. Sarah Stalker left this exact impression when, during an interim joint committee on education meeting, she declared, “I don’t feel good about being white every day.”

Stalker made that absurd comment in defense of diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives in schools.

According to the state news-focused Kentucky Lantern, Republican State Sen. Lindsey Tichenor had presented the committee with the draft of a bill that would end DEI in K-12 schools.

But Stalker jumped to the defense of DEI.

“I’m gonna be honest,” Stalker said in a now-viral clip on the social media platform X. “I don’t feel good about being white every day.”

The lawmaker’s wide eyes and smirk signaled her self-satisfaction.

“For a lot of reasons,” she continued following a dramatic pause, “because it’s a point of privilege that I get to move through the world in a way that so many of my other colleagues and friends and family members of the community don’t get the privilege to do.”

Note how the smug liberal woman speaks in word salads. This produces nonsensical phrases such as “family members of the community.”

Alas, Stalker could not rest content with anti-white bigotry. She had to distinguish herself from the real privileged members of society: white men.

“And I’m just a female — just a woman, just a white woman,” she added. “If I was a white man, I would be functioning from a point of even greater privilege.”

Of course, what good is being a smug liberal woman if you cannot impose your mental pathology on helpless children?

“I think we’re missing an opportunity,” she continued, “when kids — when kids have a moment to reflect about how the color of their skin does and does not allow them to move through the world. Running to them and trying to stifle that, and trying to say, ‘You shouldn’t feel bad, so we don’t want to ever expose you to something that is gonna make you have to pause and have, maybe, have some internal feelings,’ it’s a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue.”

As of Thursday morning, the clip had more than 1.7 million views on X.

Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker (D) says that she “doesn’t feel good about being white every day,” claims Whites have “privilege,” and that children should be taught to feel bad about their skin color. This woman is an elected official… pic.twitter.com/UT3aukC3U9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2025

Reactions on X struck exactly the tone one would expect.

“Brainwashed, deluded and dangerous,” one X user wrote. “Do not let her near children!”

👀 The Face of White Privilege 💀

Sarah Stalker Kentucky State Representative. Democrat. Brainwashed, deluded and dangerous.

Do not let her near children! pic.twitter.com/7GxGMVW2TI — BoDeep (@BoDeepest) December 10, 2025

Another user called liberal women “the most toxic species on earth.”

“I have guilt every day for being white and kids should too.”— Democrat Rep. Sarah Stalker Liberal women are the most toxic species on earth. pic.twitter.com/nA1qt7ru8B — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 10, 2025

“Liberal white women like Sarah Stalker are destroying the West and they must be stopped,” another user wrote.

Liberal white women like Sarah Stalker are destroying the West and they must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/skcuIBUOTc — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 11, 2025

Admittedly, any effort to explain Stalker’s worldview must include the well-documented incidence of mental illness among liberal women. But we also cannot ignore old-fashioned pride.

Of course, we can only guess how Stalker felt as she uttered that woke rubbish. Virtue-signaling, however, has no other purpose besides allowing one to pose as morally superior.

Thus, the Kentucky legislator must have treated listeners to that anti-white lunacy from the Black Lives Matter Era because she believes that others will regard her as virtuous for doing so, and that — unlike her whiteness — makes her feel good.

