Dem Lawmaker Completely Loses It, Sounds Like a Child Throwing a Tantrum: 'We Need Trans People!'

Democratic state senator Machaela Cavanaugh wigged out during a session of the Nebraska Legislature on Friday while delivering a freakishly disturbing harangue championing “sex-change” surgery for children.

Cavanaugh was protesting the passage of Legislative Bill 574, which bans “sex-change” procedures for minors under the age of 19.

The bill also included an amendment prohibiting abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Nebraska law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The hybrid bill, which combines the “Let Them Grow Act” and the “Preborn Child Protection Act,” passed the unicameral Nebraska Legislature on Friday by a 33-15 vote.

In protesting the bill, Cavanaugh shrieked on a loop: “Trans people belong here! We need trans people! We love trans people!”

The state lawmaker also repeatedly pounded the lectern while howling her support for children undergoing genital mutilation, receiving hormone therapies and taking puberty blockers to change their gender.

“You [transgenders] matter! You matter! And I am fighting for you!” she yelled. “And I will not stop! I will not stop today! I will not stop tomorrow! You are loved! You matter! You belong here!”

This is democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh who has been drinking the woke kool-aid of insanity. This is not a loop. There is an ending🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6m1bPQRxNM — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 20, 2023

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to sign LB 574 into law at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, according to KOLN.

In a statement supporting the bill protecting children, the governor said: “All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity.

“These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown.”

RELEASE: Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB574 pic.twitter.com/V960ZPrE2A — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) May 19, 2023

Numerous Twitter users mocked and rebuked Cavanaugh’s unhinged histrionics.

This is @JoeBiden ‘s America. This is what he stands for. After this display of Woke Madness Joe will give her Sam Brintons (AKA Luggage stealer) job at the DOE. This whole Trans crap is out of hand. Joke. https://t.co/GpNYQFhb21 — GrumpyAss President Elect (@fitz52006) May 21, 2023

Has there been any other period when elected representatives have been so unabashed about parading their own screaming insanity in public – apparently without consequences from their own side? It’s another stellar achievement for the movement that just wants to pee https://t.co/5bbD4TQrQj — Simon Edge (@simonjedge) May 21, 2023

we need insane asylums, this woman belongs in one! https://t.co/q7BAUQJtzB — Drewski Sosa 🐸 (@fren_drewski) May 20, 2023

Why do Lefties believe hyper-emotive tantrums are effective methods of debate? Who will they ever convince with this disruptive nonsense? They behave like spoiled toddlers and wonder why sane adults dismiss them as the unserious loons they are. https://t.co/hWeSCmsP1K — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 20, 2023

Liberals are railing against Legislative Bill 574 by suggesting it calls for a blanket ban on abortions and “sex-change” procedures.

In reality, the bill blocks children under the age of 19 from undergoing “sex-change” surgeries and may restrict minors from taking puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

The specifics of those restrictions will be determined by the state medical officer.

“The state has a compelling government interest in protecting the health and safety of its citizens, especially vulnerable children,” the bill stated.

“Genital and nongenital gender-altering surgeries are generally not recommended for children, although evidence indicates referral for children to have such surgeries are becoming more frequent.”

LB 574 also does not ban the vast majority of abortions in Nebraska, as state data shows 86 percent of abortions occur before 12 weeks, according to KOLN.

Abortion enthusiasts and militant transgender activists disingenuously claim the bill oppresses people suffering from gender dysphoria or women who want to terminate their pregnancies.

There are restrictions on every medical procedure. For example, you can’t just walk into a hospital and demand a heart transplant if you have a healthy heart.

Similarly, no ethical dentist would pull all your teeth out just because you demand it.

So it’s bizarre for any reasonable person — let alone a lawmaker — to screech that impressionable children should be allowed to undergo genital mutilation or take “gender-altering” drugs on a whim.

