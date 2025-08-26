Share
Commentary
California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, may regret jumping on this soapbox a little prematurely.
Commentary
California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, may regret jumping on this soapbox a little prematurely. (John Sciulli / Getty Images)

Dem Lawmaker Humiliated After Confusing 'Diary of Anne Frank' with Comic Book That Minimizes Holocaust

 By Johnathan Jones  August 26, 2025 at 12:31pm
Share

California state Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat, was humiliated on social media platform X after he falsely claimed Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” was banned from Florida’s schools.

The Democrat tried to portray a sexually explicit graphic novel adaptation of the classic diary as the actual diary, and X was unforgiving.

One of the most stunning bits from the post is that Wiener refused to delete his bogus claim well after it was debunked.

Sunday, he wrote, “Florida banning the Diary of Anne Frank tells you everything you need to know about the MAGA movement.”

The book that was actually pulled from schools was “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” by Ari Folman.

Reviews of that book show it was not just a retelling, but an inappropriate distortion of Frank’s life that downplays the Holocaust.

One reviewer wrote: “This adaptation fails epicly on two major fronts. Firstly, it does not align with the actual diary written by Anne Frank and other well documented historical facts of the period. Secondly, the heavy focus of sexually related content makes one wonder if the writer and illustrator had an agenda they wanted to push rather than adhering to the truth of the story.”

Another added: “I was stunned to see the sexually explicit descriptions she wrote that are NOT in the versions kids are used to reading.”

Who is more likely to ban the real “Diary of Anne Frank”?

A different review reads: “The book goes into detail about women’s genitalia. It talks about a situation where Anne wanted to show her breasts to a female friend. I am no prude, but this is not something that should be taught in a classroom. I am against banning books. Read that again. I am, however, against this being taught as a class novel.”

Yet another stated: “This book is telling children that Anne Frank was a LESBIAN! The book is super inappropriate!! Too much sexual content.”

In a response to Wiener’s phony claim, many also noted that the book actually downplayed the systematic extermination of Jews by Nazis.

And as X’s Community Notes pointed out, the actual diary of Anne Frank remains among Florida’s suggested books for eighth graders.

Related:
A Day After NY Court Kicked Repeat Offender Loose, Thug Accused of Leaving Woman, 87, with Brain Injuries in Carjacking Spree

Respondents to Wiener’s lie were unforgiving, and the responses were plenty:

The more people replied, the worse the Democrat looked.

Still, Wiener doubled down and left his misleading post up. He was corrected, mocked, and exposed, but still would not retract his statement.

In short, Wiener landed himself in the position of defending a graphic novel that minimizes the Holocaust, paints Frank as a lesbian, and sexualizes her — all while implying that conservatives are anti-Semitic.

What a disgraceful person. Democrats, of course, do not have truth or facts to stand on, so they are constantly reduced to lying.

Sadly, this one did so about a book that twisted the life of a girl who is not alive to defend herself.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Brand Themselves as Teachers in Engagement Announcement
Dem Lawmaker Humiliated After Confusing 'Diary of Anne Frank' with Comic Book That Minimizes Holocaust
Rapper Who Embraced Satan Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Charging Cops During Nude Breakdown
Watch: MLB Star Hits His Own Coach with Bat During On-Field Meltdown
Rapper Snoop Dogg 'Scared to Go to the Movies' After Taking His Grandson to Woke Pixar Film
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation