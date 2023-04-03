Dem Lawmaker Posts Disturbing Photo Less Than a Week After 3 Christian Children Were Murdered

With a laughably small delegation among state lawmakers, Wyoming Democrats must be out to prove they’re as insane as their counterparts around the country.

Less than a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, by a woman with reportedly transgender aspirations, one of the Cowboy State’s leading liberals decided that a social media post combining transgender words with firearms images was a surefire way to get some attention.

It probably wasn’t the kind of attention she was looking for.

According to the Daily Caller, Wyoming state Rep. Karlee Provenza of Laramie, one of only five Democrats in the 62-member House, took to Instagram on Saturday to post an image of what could well have been a man dressed up like a woman, carrying a rifle and a scope, with the declaration that “Auntie Fa says” in cursive writing, then in printed form, “Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists & Bigots.”

The post was likely related to Thursday’s “Trans Day of Visibility” (a made-up commemoration that will be joining Juneteenth as a new federal holiday of Democrats had their way, no doubt.)

But for Americans who aren’t caught up in the current transmania tidal wave (which is probably about 99 percent of adults outside newsrooms, Congress and college campuses) it was an appallingly bad message to send so quickly after the slaughter at The Covenant School left three children and three adults dead. The shooter herself was also gunned down by the heroic actions of Nashville police officers.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a self-identified group of roughly 25 conservative Wyoming House members, according to the Casper Star-Tribune, picked up an image of Provenza’s post and published it to Twitter, likely getting it far more notice than it ever would have.

Not even one week after a radical transgender activist slaughtered 6 Christians, including 3 children, a Wyoming Legislator for HD45 shares a disgusting call for further violence. The Wyoming Legislature’s House Minority Whip should be ashamed of herself. #WYFreedomCaucus pic.twitter.com/BbhM3DV1XU — Wyoming Freedom Caucus (@WYFreedomCaucus) April 2, 2023

“Not even one week after a radical transgender activist slaughtered 6 Christians, including 3 children, a Wyoming Legislator for HD45 shares a disgusting call for further violence,” the tweet stated. “The Wyoming Legislature’s House Minority Whip should be ashamed of herself.”

Of course, she should be. Just like every Democrat and Democratic voter in America should be ashamed for being part of or supporting a party that has allowed itself to become utterly unmoored from American history and tradition.

(As an aside, does anyone with an even casual knowledge of this country’s history — even among today’s liberals — believe that a defense hawk like John F. Kennedy, Cold Warrior like Harry Truman or the anti-public employee union Franklin Roosevelt would recognize the godless totalitarians who are running the party now?

(A party made up of self-proclaimed socialists and their fellow travelers, one that gets its money and foot soldiers from unions made up of radical public school teachers and federal bureaucrats, wouldn’t recognize those men, or their supporters, as members either.)

Other social media users picked up the story as well.

Facebook post shown below was recently tweeted out by Wyoming House Rep. Karlee Provenza (D – Minority Whip). I’m positive the majority of Wyoming citizens don’t want Anifa sympathizers governing in their state. https://t.co/UOSr09gsc6 pic.twitter.com/BZrktgGNhg — Rocky Mountain Radio (@rockymtnradio1) April 2, 2023

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus on Sunday denounced Wyoming Minority Whip Karlee Provenza’s meme showing an older woman using a rifle to “protect trans folks.” Rep. John Bear said he believes the post was a “call to violence.” https://t.co/ivMdsOELEX — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) April 2, 2023

Wyoming state Democrat lawmaker Rep. Karlee Provenza @Provenza4Wyomin posted a video on TikTok where a voiceover calls for politically-motivated murders. She also posted a graphic from an Antifa group on her Instagram suggesting Antifa supporters carry out gun violence against… pic.twitter.com/EyVr9n6OUY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 3, 2023

The Western Journal has reached out to Provenza without success, but the Daily Caller reported that she did release a statement. And being a Democrat, she was not only not ashamed of the post, she sounded downright proud of it.

“The meme has nothing to do with the shooting. Trans people and allys have been cultivating a culture of self-defense for years and this meme is part of that,” Provenza’s statement said, according to the Daily Caller. “There is a clear difference between the use of guns for mass shootings and the use of guns for self-defense — I would have thought republicans would know that.”

Well, actually Republicans and other Americans who value the Second Amendment know that quite well, and it would be welcome to hear a Democrat honestly acknowledge it. But Provenza wasn’t being honest, she was being cute with word games (that’s a hallmark of the modern Democratic Party).

It’s not just the image in the Instagram post that gives Provenza the lie, it’s the words. “Aunti Fa,” of course, is a play on words, creating a homophone for “antifa,” the domestic terror group that has been creating havoc with the blessing of progressives for years.

Antifa doesn’t make the news for self-defense. Antifa didn’t make its reputation protecting the rights of the downtrodden.

It’s a group of thugs, with zero compunction about using violence to achieve political goals — as the streets and police of Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, and pretty much any large, Democrat-run city can attest.

Other libs tried the same kind of game, posting an image of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene target shooting and implying that’s the same as an “Auntie Fa” thug brandishing a weapon.

Yes. Posting a video of yourself shooting a gun at a target is definitely the same thing as calling for killing people who oppose mutilating children. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2023

The indefatigable Greg Price answered that pretty quickly:

“Yes. Posting a video of yourself shooting a gun at a target is definitely the same thing as calling for killing people who oppose mutilating children,” he wrote.

The sarcasm is obvious, since it’s not at all the same thing and Democrats know it’s not. Even Provenza likely knows it’s not.

What they do know, though, is that they can confuse the issue and refuse to engage in honest debate, but use every available trickery and cheap late-night comic joke to try to change the terms of any fight so it’s being fought on liberal terrain.

If a reputedly transgender woman shoots up a Christian school, they’ll embrace imagery of a transgender with a weapon and deny it’s related.

When they talk about mutilating and warping the healthy bodies of sexually confused children, they blame conservatives for callous cruelty.

When they talk about abandoning the American principles of individual liberty in favor of group “rights,” they accuse conservatives of bigotry and prejudice, turning the argument on its head so that Americans who believe that all men and women should be treated equally are somehow painted as the proponents of inequality.

So, if nothing else, the Provenza post proved that the contagion of irrational mendacity that is the hallmark of the modern Democratic Party is as virulent in Laramie, Wyoming, as it is in the nation’s Capitol.

If Provenza wanted to prove the Equality State Democrats are equal to their colleagues around the country in dangerous, leftist lunacy, she succeeded in spades.

Probably more than she’d ever hoped.

