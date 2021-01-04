Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dem Lawmaker Announced Positive COVID Test 7 Days Ago, Traveled to Capitol for Speaker Vote Anyway

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 4, 2021 at 1:03pm
P Share Print

On a day when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needed every vote she could get to hold on to her post, testing positive for the coronavirus was no bar to being present in the House chamber.

On Sunday, Pelosi was re-elected speaker to end a bit of Capitol Hill drama shaped by the fact that the Democrats hold a narrow majority in the new Congress — so narrow that, in theory, the right combination of Democratic absences and Republican members present could have allowed Republicans to elect a speaker, despite their minority position.

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, who announced on Dec. 28 that she had tested positive for the virus, was slated to appear in the House chamber, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: KrisAnne Hall: A New York Bill To Imprison and Forcibly Vaccinate People Without Due Process Could Soon Be Reality

Moore insisted that traveling to Washington less than six days after announcing she had tested positive was just fine, The Hill reported.

The representative’s office said she “has worked with doctors and is safe to travel.”

Moore admitted she did not get a negative COVID-19 test, but said the Capitol’s attending physician, Brian Monahan, approved her traveling to Washington and attending the session.

Monahan also reportedly provided “special arrangements” for three additional lawmakers still in their quarantine windows to appear in the chamber’s visitors’ gallery. Politico’s Heather Caygle and Melanie Zanona reported that while the three members all tested negative for COVID-19, they had all been exposed to the virus and had not yet completed their quarantine time.

The three representatives were permitted to cast their votes in person, with the provision that they remain behind a plexiglass enclosure. According to The Hill, however, the enclosure did not have a top and was not completely sealed.

Republicans criticized Pelosi for allowing Moore to appear in the chamber.

RELATED: Cuomo Threatens Hospitals with Massive Fines Amid Vaccination Push

“I mean, we have two members who have COVID and we kept them home. I couldn’t imagine that [Pelosi] would bring somebody in here that could cause people problems,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

However, Zanona noted the extent to which Democrats were determined to have as many members present as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires a 14-day quarantine for all individuals who test positive, although it still suggests that is the safest course of action. According to Fox, the CDC now says that a quarantine can end after 10 days without a test if the individual has no symptoms, and after seven days if the individual exhibits no symptoms and gets a negative test result.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Prominent Republican and Trump Supporter Comes Out Against Colleagues' Push To Challenge Electoral College
DC Seeks To Disarm Jan. 6 Election Integrity Rallygoers, Bans Guns in Area Surrounding Protest
Dem Lawmaker Announced Positive COVID Test 7 Days Ago, Traveled to Capitol for Speaker Vote Anyway
Meghan McCain Tells AZ GOP Worker To 'Go to Hell' After Criticizing Her Dad, Chairwoman Steps in and Gives Them a Pat on the Back Instead
Pastor Killed with Own Gun, Others Injured in Horrific East Texas Church Shooting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×