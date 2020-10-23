Answering a question at Thursday’s presidential debate, President Donald Trump reminded the nation about smugglers who exploit children in order to cross the southern border.

“Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they’re brought here and they used to use them to get into our country,” the president said, explaining how some of the over 500 minors held at the border came to be without parents.

“A lot of these kids come out without the parents,” he later continued. “They come over through cartels and through coyotes and through gangs.”

Trump says “we’re trying very hard” to find the parents of more than 500 children separated at the border. Biden: “These 500-plus kids came with parents. …Coyotes didn’t bring them over, their parents were with them. They were separated from the parents” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/yMzVozsPiC — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 23, 2020

For many, the mere mention of smugglers operating on the border between the United States and Mexico brings to mind human cargo stuffed into cramped and unsafe places during a dangerous journey.

For others, talk of coyotes on the border brings up more cartoonish images.

“Did [Trump] just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border,” Democratic Georgia state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wrote on Twitter.

“Lord—–stop talking.”

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

“Coyote” is a slang term for smugglers who work to steal people into America via the country’s southern border.

The traffickers are one of many options foreigners have when attempting to illegally enter the United States. Other methods include “renting” a minor or simply walking across the border.

Kendrick’s unfamiliarity with the common term is worrying, especially considering her home state is a hub for human trafficking.

“According to statistics recently compiled by the FBI, the same ready access to commercial air and ground routes that draws businesses and travelers to Atlanta also entices criminals engaged in human trafficking,” then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates wrote in a 2015 Department of Justice news release.

“Atlanta is now a major transportation hub for trafficking young women from Mexico and one of 14 U.S. cities with the highest levels of sex trafficking of children.”

Twitter users quickly mocked Kendrick with hilarious interpretations of what the lawmaker may have thought was happening at our southern border.

OK sorry, I’ll go to bed after this, but I think I finally understand with Ms. Kendrick was thinking… pic.twitter.com/IFSS0LoP4f — Political Cow (@PoliticalCow) October 23, 2020

Although Kendrick appears to be woefully uneducated about the illegal immigration crisis, thankfully we have a president who is more than happy to identify and address the problem.

