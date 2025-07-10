Share
A member of antifa yells at a man who put out a fire the group started with an American flag on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

Dem Lawmakers Increasingly Terrified of Own Voters - They Want Us Shot, Demand Blood, Call for Violence

 By Michael Schwarz  July 10, 2025 at 8:03am
One easily forgets how many of the early Nazis and Communists hailed from the pseudo-intellectual class. They enjoyed material comforts but no peace or meaning. Only the darkness of their souls exceeded the emptiness of their lives.

Alas, a similar phenomenon has taken hold in the modern Democratic Party.

According to Axios — and as we noted on Monday — dozens of House Democrats reported that their own voters have demanded extreme measures, including violence if necessary, as part of an increasingly unhinged effort to resist President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Indeed, someday social scientists will marvel at how early-21st-century Democrats morphed into the party of both radicalism and affluence.

Many Democratic lawmakers identified their bloodthirsty voters as “white, well-educated and liv[ing] in upscale suburban or urban neighborhoods,” per Axios.

“What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and … a lot of times that’s coming from economically very secure white people,” one House Democrat said.

It makes sense, of course. After all, in the 2024 election America’s wealthiest counties voted overwhelmingly for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

And it is not merely wealth that defines modern Democrats; it is unearned wealth, confiscated wealth, wealth stolen from taxpayers as a reward for fealty to the regime and its woke-globalist religion. Indeed, proximity to government now rates as one of the surest predictors of membership in the Democratic Party.

Deep down, therefore, these affluent voters demanding violence recognize themselves as frauds. Thus, despite their comfortable lives, their guilt and anger drive them to extremes.

Are Democratic politicians getting what they deserve?

“Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot,” a second House Democrat said of his constituents’ preferred tactics for when lawmakers visit Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities or other federal agencies.

“Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” the same lawmaker said.

In all, Axios interviewed more than two dozen House Democrats. Nearly all of them requested anonymity. A few, in fact, seemed to recognize that their antics thus far have amounted to pure theater.

“It’s like … the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle,” a third Democrat lawmaker said.

Moreover, House Democrats’ unwillingness to publicly rebuke their own unhinged voters constitutes the most striking element of the Axios story.

DNC Chair's Spineless Reaction to Mamdani's 'Intifada' Comments Shows Democrats Are in Big Trouble

Indeed, users on the social media platform X noted Democratic politicians’ cowardice and complicity.

One user, for instance, bemoaned the absence of “leaders in that party to calm their base down.”

Another user suggested that the time has come to “censure and expel members of congress who call for violence.”

Democratic lawmakers, of course, bear responsibility for their voters’ lunacy. After all, Democratic politicians have spent the last decade deriding Trump and his supporters as Nazis, fascists, and the like.

In sum, one simply cannot overstate the toxic effect of such reckless and disingenuous rhetoric on the minds of affluent Democrats who despise themselves and have no meaning in their lives.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.

Conversation