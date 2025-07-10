Dem Lawmakers Increasingly Terrified of Own Voters - They Want Us Shot, Demand Blood, Call for Violence

One easily forgets how many of the early Nazis and Communists hailed from the pseudo-intellectual class. They enjoyed material comforts but no peace or meaning. Only the darkness of their souls exceeded the emptiness of their lives.

Alas, a similar phenomenon has taken hold in the modern Democratic Party.

According to Axios — and as we noted on Monday — dozens of House Democrats reported that their own voters have demanded extreme measures, including violence if necessary, as part of an increasingly unhinged effort to resist President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Indeed, someday social scientists will marvel at how early-21st-century Democrats morphed into the party of both radicalism and affluence.

Many Democratic lawmakers identified their bloodthirsty voters as “white, well-educated and liv[ing] in upscale suburban or urban neighborhoods,” per Axios.

“What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and … a lot of times that’s coming from economically very secure white people,” one House Democrat said.

It makes sense, of course. After all, in the 2024 election America’s wealthiest counties voted overwhelmingly for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

And it is not merely wealth that defines modern Democrats; it is unearned wealth, confiscated wealth, wealth stolen from taxpayers as a reward for fealty to the regime and its woke-globalist religion. Indeed, proximity to government now rates as one of the surest predictors of membership in the Democratic Party.

Deep down, therefore, these affluent voters demanding violence recognize themselves as frauds. Thus, despite their comfortable lives, their guilt and anger drive them to extremes.

“Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot,” a second House Democrat said of his constituents’ preferred tactics for when lawmakers visit Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities or other federal agencies.

“Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” the same lawmaker said.

In all, Axios interviewed more than two dozen House Democrats. Nearly all of them requested anonymity. A few, in fact, seemed to recognize that their antics thus far have amounted to pure theater.

“It’s like … the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle,” a third Democrat lawmaker said.

Moreover, House Democrats’ unwillingness to publicly rebuke their own unhinged voters constitutes the most striking element of the Axios story.

Indeed, users on the social media platform X noted Democratic politicians’ cowardice and complicity.

One user, for instance, bemoaned the absence of “leaders in that party to calm their base down.”

“There needs to be blood 🩸” This is how radical the Democratic Party has gotten.

There are no leaders in that party to calm their base down. Instead, they’re getting consumed by radicalism. They’re completely embracing being an opposition party. pic.twitter.com/dMd5oSuVT8 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) July 7, 2025

Another user suggested that the time has come to “censure and expel members of congress who call for violence.”

This is the type of violence dems want. They literally say there needs to be blood. It’s time to censure and expel members of congress who call for violence. https://t.co/6174kwUW0k — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) July 7, 2025

Democratic lawmakers, of course, bear responsibility for their voters’ lunacy. After all, Democratic politicians have spent the last decade deriding Trump and his supporters as Nazis, fascists, and the like.

In sum, one simply cannot overstate the toxic effect of such reckless and disingenuous rhetoric on the minds of affluent Democrats who despise themselves and have no meaning in their lives.

