Dem Who Lost to Rep. Crenshaw Makes Sick Comment on His Eye Injury - He Responds with Pure Class

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw replied to an absurd tweet from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Monday in which she disparaged the GOP’s refusal to support the so-called For the People Act.

The supposed election reform bill is an example of gross federal overreach designed to ensure Republicans never win another election.

“Republicans have decided that the only way they can win is by preventing American citizens from voting. That should shock every American. But we can’t just sit back and watch their power grab. We have to fight back for our democracy by passing the #ForThePeopleAct,” Warren wrote.

Crenshaw responded to the senator by calling her words “a blatant lie” and wondering why her tweet wasn’t fact-checked.

Hey @jack, I think you’re supposed to put a fact-check notice on these right? Since her claim isn’t just “disputed or misleading”… but a blatant lie? Just wondering if those standards are the normal kind or the double kind? https://t.co/FLzvHYO3XF — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 7, 2021

His November 2020 opponent, Elisa Cardnell, a Democrat, decided to interject herself into this debate and sent off a nasty tweet to Crenshaw.

“The GOP has been singlemindedly chipping away at democracy for months,” she wrote. “The reason you can’t see the objective truth isn’t because of your eyes; it’s because of how far you have your nose up your Dear Leader’s a$$.”

(Cardnell has since switched her Twitter account to private, but The Daily Wire saved screenshots of her messages.)

The remark about his eyes was a rather low blow given that Crenshaw lost his right eye in an IED attack while deployed to Afghanistan’s Helmand Province in 2012. He was recently forced to take a month’s leave of absence from Congress to undergo surgery on his left eye.

Still, he responded to Cardnell with humor rather than anger, which she really didn’t deserve.

“Actually it’s just ‘eye,’ singular,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Classy lady that Cardnell is, she replied that she “ran out of characters to say ‘eyes, or lack thereof.'”

Crenshaw once again reacted with grace: “Bless your heart. Please pray for this woman.”

Bless your heart. Please pray for this woman. https://t.co/bkUdP6P0gr — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 7, 2021

It’s not surprising that the congressman handled his former opponent’s comments so tactfully. Shortly before Election Day in 2018, Crenshaw’s grace endeared him to a nation, as was detailed in The Washington Post.

A couple of weeks before the election, Pete Davidson held up a photo of Crenshaw wearing an eyepatch on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and joked, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

The show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, called Crenshaw afterward to apologize and to invite him to come on the next show which he did, reluctantly.

Sitting next to Davidson the following weekend, he told viewers, “But, seriously, there’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that the left and right can still agree on some things but also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country.”

Crenshaw suggested to Americans that rather than thanking members of the military for their service, they should say, “Never forget.”

According to The Post, “On June 15, 2012, when Crenshaw was 28, he and his platoon helicoptered into Helmand province on a last-minute mission to support a Marine Special Operations unit. At the time, Helmand was littered with improvised explosive devices. Bombs were so present in some areas that it was safer to crouch in place during oncoming fire — and wager on a sniper’s uncertain aim — than to dive for cover onto uncertain ground.”

The report said, “While Crenshaw’s platoon moved to secure a compound, an Afghan interpreter named Raqman, who wanted to become a Navy SEAL himself, responded to a call and crossed in front of Crenshaw. Raqman stepped on a pressure plate, triggering 15 pounds of explosives and suffering fatal injuries. Crenshaw, who was a couple of paces back, said he felt like he was hit by a truck while a firing squad shot at him.

“He was on the ground and his eyes were numb. The rest of his body screamed like it had been scratched open and doused in Tabasco. He reached down and felt his legs. Good sign. He had no vision, but assumed his eyes were just filled with dirt.”

While a medic was assessing his injuries, Crenshaw said, “Dude, don’t ever get blown up. It really sucks.”

Considered a rising star in the Republican Party, Crenshaw first won his seat representing Texas’ 2nd Congressional District in November 2018. He defeated seven opponents during the Republican primary, “then squashed a state legislator in a runoff.”

Crenshaw won a second term in November, defeating Democrat Sima Ladjevardian.

Meanwhile, Caldwell dropped out after finishing a distant second in the Democratic primary.

