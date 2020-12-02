A small-town Democratic mayor and former police chief was charged with drug possession after a brief pursuit on Monday, authorities said.

Massena, New York, Mayor Timothy Currier, a Democrat and former 26-year chief of police, hurled one gram of crack cocaine out of his car window as detectives pursued him in connection to an undercover narcotics sting, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Currier fled law enforcement for a third of a mile before he pulled over.

The mayor was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonious tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer.

Currier was booked and faced a judge virtually, and he has been ordered to reappear at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney are working in a joint investigation into the drug operation.

Massena’s deputy mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

