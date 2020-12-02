Login
Dem Mayor Arrested After Hurling Illicit Drugs out Car Window During Police Chase

By Jake Dima
Published December 2, 2020 at 8:50am
A small-town Democratic mayor and former police chief was charged with drug possession after a brief pursuit on Monday, authorities said.

Massena, New York, Mayor Timothy Currier, a Democrat and former 26-year chief of police, hurled one gram of crack cocaine out of his car window as detectives pursued him in connection to an undercover narcotics sting, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Currier fled law enforcement for a third of a mile before he pulled over.

The mayor was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonious tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer.

Currier was booked and faced a judge virtually, and he has been ordered to reappear at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney are working in a joint investigation into the drug operation.

Massena’s deputy mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







