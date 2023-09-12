Boston’s far-left Democratic mayor issued a “heat” warning last week.

While many Americans might consider a day in the high-80s perfect for outdoor activities, Democrat Michelle Wu warned Bostonians of an emergency in a statement in which she cited “climate change.”

WBTS-CD shared the statement and warned of what the Boston NBC affiliate called a “heat emergency.”

“The impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities,” Wu said.

“Although extreme heat affects Bostonians of all ages, with the new school year starting, our Boston Public Schools staff will be following protocols to ensure our kids have an enjoyable, safe first week back at school,” she added.

The mayor concluded she was “grateful” to city employees who she said were “working tirelessly to support residents, and ask residents to take precautions.”

The warning was for last Thursday and Friday across the region.

Boston set up cooling stations at local libraries and other community centers while students who were preparing for their first day of school were cautioned to drink plenty of water.

Last Thursday, the high in the city was recorded at 89 degrees while Bostonians experienced a high temperature of 88 degrees on Friday.

No heat-related injuries were reported.

In a broader statement on the city’s website, the warning was attributed to Wu’s prior predictions that Boston will face heat challenges in the coming years.

“Last year, Mayor Wu announced Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston, a Citywide framework to prepare Boston for hotter summers and more intense heat events,” the city said. “The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston.”

Wu, 38, ran for office on a climate agenda called the Boston Green New Deal.

Her campaign controversially vowed the city would divest from companies that profit from the fossil fuel sector and seek to become carbon neutral.

“The window to reverse climate change is closing quickly, and the time is now to transition to a thriving green economy and sustainable communities with a city-level Green New Deal for Boston,” Wu warned during her campaign.

Wu also quickly instituted a vaccine mandate in the city for those visiting restaurants, theaters and gyms after she was elected in 2021.

The mandate required people to show proof of vaccination, but it was ended after three months.

